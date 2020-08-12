Opportunities in the Global Neuron Detection Market to 2025 - Global Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 11.25% During 2018 and 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neutron Detection Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for neutron detectors was estimated to be $583.80 m in 2017 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% during forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Nuclear radiation detection has gained prominence across the globe owing to the huge destruction capabilities and security threats. The neutron detection 3He is the dominant material in neutron detection equipment currently. However, new materials are expected to replace the 3He, which is the biggest growth factor in the radiation detection industry. 3He is the byproduct of tritium production in nuclear weapons manufacturing, which is the major source of obtaining 3He. However, due to the end of cold war, the stock of 3He has decreased significantly. The substitutes such as 10B and 6Li loaded glass or coated fibers are thus being used to meet the increasing demand of neutron detection materials,

Neutron detection techniques which include DT-neutron detection and neutron spectrometry are expected to be practiced in future. The growth of the overall market has been slow over the past few decades. There is a compelling need for enhanced neutron detection caused by a technology gap over the years. The research is being carried on to make neutron detection applicable for a wider range of devices and applications.

In many applications it is expected that gas detectors which based on ionization methods will be replaced by solid-state neutron detectors in future due to their size and complexity. For improving the efficiency, cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness of existing neutron detectors practitioners and researchers have been putting in considerable efforts. There is a need to remove the complications in detection process keeping in consideration the advances from nano science.

This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Neutron Detection- Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Neutron Detection - Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis



4. Neutron Detection- Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Neutron Detection market



5. Neutron Detection market- Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Neutron Detection Market - By System Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fast Detector

6.3. Lithium Large Area Neutron Detector

6.4. Scintillator

6.5. Semiconductor Detector

6.6. Gas Proportional Detector

6.7. Portal Monitor

6.8. Geiger Counter

6.9. Ionization Chamber

6.10. Dosimeter

6.11. Cryogenic Detector

6.12. RIID

6.13. Others

6.14. Spectrometers

6.15. Dosimeters



7. Neutron Detection Market - By Use

7.1. Portable Backpacks

7.2. Handheld Meters

7.3. Handheld Detectors

7.4. Vehicle-Mounted Device

7.5. Fixed Device



8. Neutron Detection Market - By Application

8.1. Safety / Monitoring

8.2. Medical Diagnostics

8.3. Specialty / Custom



9. Neutron Detection Market - By End User Industry

9.1. Medical and Healthcare

9.2. Aerospace and Defense

9.3. Homeland Security

9.4. Power Generation

9.5. Industrial

9.6. Maritime

9.7. Oil and Gas

9.8. Others



10. Global Neutron Detection Market - By Geography



11. Market Entropy

11.1. New Product Launches

11.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership



12. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

12.1. Rhombus Power Inc

12.2. Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd

12.3. Silverside Detectors Inc

12.4. Leidos

12.5. Symetrica Ltd

12.6. Mirion Technologies

12.7. Atomtex

12.8. Canberra Industries

12.9. PHOTONIS

12.10. POLIMASTER



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vblmjz

