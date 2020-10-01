Opportunities in the Italian Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2025 - Growing Popularity of Organic Products and Innovative Fragrances

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy hand sanitizer market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Since early 2020, hand sanitizers have been experiencing high demand in Italy due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Hand sanitizers are increasingly being used as a portable and convenient method for maintaining proper hand hygiene and minimizing the chances of disease transmission. Furthermore, the increasing focus on preventing coronavirus infections among several health professionals, essential service providers, etc., is also driving the market for hand sanitizers in the country.



Italy, being one of the world's worst-affected nations by the COVID-19 pandemic, registered around 165,155 infected cases by the mid of April 2020. As a preventive approach, the Italian government is adopting several initiatives to create awareness towards maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation. Furthermore, the alarming number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has also triggered consumer's concerns towards taking several precautions against disease contraction. Apart from this, the upsurge in the product demand has propelled the regional manufacturers to ramp up their production capacities. Additionally, the sudden rise in the usage of hand sanitizers has also led to an unexpected price hike and stock shortages across various distribution channels. Apart from this, the rising consumer concerns towards the negative health impact of chemical-based sanitizers have led to the growing popularity of organic products with natural extracts. Besides this, the changing preferences of the consumers have also catalyzed the launch of hand sanitizers with innovative fragrances, colorants, emulsifiers, etc. The Italian hand sanitizer market is expected to exhibit continuous growth during the forecast period.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Italy hand sanitizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

hand sanitizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets in the Italy hand sanitizer market?

hand sanitizer market? What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pack size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region?

Who are the major players in the Italy hand sanitizer market?

hand sanitizer market? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the Italy hand sanitizer market and who are the key players?

hand sanitizer market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the market?

