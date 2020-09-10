Opportunities in the World Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to 2029 - A US$16.1 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glucose Monitoring Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glucose Monitoring Devices estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Testing Strips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lancets segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Glucose Monitoring Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Blood Glucose Meters Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Blood Glucose Meters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

ARKRAY, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beurer GmbH

Dexcom, Inc.

GlySens Inc.

LifeScan, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Trividia Health, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the Years: An Evolutionary Scan

Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period

Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth

Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally

Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country

Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Glucose Monitoring Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain, Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries

Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring

Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices

Myriad Benefits of CGMs

CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption

Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems

Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to Dominate Sales

Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment

Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in Demand

Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit

Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology

GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels

ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes

NoStrip Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips

Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems

Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



