Opportunities in the World Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market - Increasing Cashless Vending by NFC Technology Driving Growth
Aug 26, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The passenger ticket vending machine market is poised to grow by $106.64 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cashless vending by NFC technology, improved passenger ticketing experience through TVMs, and affordable access to smart transit systems. Also, the integration of TVMS in automated fare collection systems and retrofitting of TVMs will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The passenger ticket vending machine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The passenger ticket vending machine market covers the following areas:
- Passenger ticket vending machine market sizing
- Passenger ticket vending machine market forecast
- Passenger ticket vending machine market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in this report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading passenger ticket vending machine market vendors that include AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, DUCATI Energia SPA, Flowbird SAS, ICA Chipkartensysteme GmbH, init SE, OMRON Corp., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Sigma Spa, SPX Corp., and Xerox Corp. Also, the passenger ticket vending machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Railway stations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Subway stations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bus stations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Airports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl
- DUCATI Energia SPA
- Flowbird SAS
- ICA Chipkartensysteme GmbH
- init SE
- OMRON Corp.
- Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
- Sigma Spa
- SPX Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46w2y0
