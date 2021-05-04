Opportunities in the World UV Stabilizers Market to 2025: Key Players Adopted New Product Launches as Their Growth Strategy
May 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Stabilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Where polymers are subjected to various environmental factors such as UV light, humidity, and oxygen, light degradation can cause problems such as yellowing, cracking, and decreased efficiency. In order to maximize the longevity and service life of plastic materials, manufacturers incorporate UV absorbers and light stabilizers to prevent deterioration caused by UV light, to improve weather tolerance, and increase efficiency in different applications. Benzophenones, benzotriazoles, and triazines are the major UV stabilizers used to provide protection against UV radiation in plastics.
As a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak, many manufacturing operations were reduced in the first five months of 2020. The supply chain was disrupted, and downstream plants were also shut to comply with trade restrictions imposed by regional governments. After the lifting of the global lockdown, the UV stabilizers market is likely to witness resumed demand.
This report covers the UV stabilizers market. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key chemicals used to make UV stabilizers. This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global UV stabilizers market for 2020 through 2025.
In order to calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of ultraviolet stabilizer products for end-use industries such as adhesives and sealants, agriculture, automotive coatings, and flooring and decking are considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.
Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.
The report Includes:
- 21 data tables and 10 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for UV stabilizers
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of the UV stabilizers based on type, end-use, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Coverage of R&D and new product launch activities by key players and safety and environmental requirement guidelines for the UV stabilizer manufacturers
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, and Solvay
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study and Objectives
- Reason for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Coatings
- Plastics
- UV Stabilizers for Polycarbonate
- UV Stabilizers for Polyoxymethylene/POM
- UV Stabilizers for Polyesters
- UV Stabilizers for Polyamides
- Market Drivers
- Rising Awareness of Harmful Effects of UV Light on Plastics
- Growing Demand from Plastics, Coatings in Construction Industries
- Increasing R&D and New Product Launch Activities by Key Players
- Market Challenges
- Compliance with Strict Safety and Environmental Requirements
- Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials
- Opportunities and Trends
- Key Players Adopted New Product Launches as Their Growth Strategy
- Increasing Demand for UV Stabilizers in Green Coatings
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- UV Stabilizers Market by End-Use Industry, Estimates and Forecast
- Flooring and Decking
- Furniture
- Automotive Coatings
- Packaging
- Other End-Use Industries
Chapter 5 UV Stabilizers Market by Type
- UV Stabilizers Market by Type, Market Estimate and Forecast
- Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers
- Mechanism of HALs
- UV Absorbers
- Quenchers
Chapter 6 UV Stabilizers Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- RoW
Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Competitive Factors
- Introduction and Overview
- Factors Affecting the Plastics Additives Industry
- Globalization
- Intermaterial Competitive Trends
- Health and Environmental Issues
- Resin Production/Demand and Pricing of Feedstocks
- End-Use Applications
- Emerging Economies
- Supply Chain Shifts
- Factors Influencing Growth Opportunities
- Insight on Major Players in the UV Stabilizer Market
- BASF in UV Stabilizer Market
- Evonik Industries in the UV Stabilizers Market
- Songwon Industrial in the UV Stabilizers Market
- Clariant AG in the UV Stabilizers Market
- Solvay in the UV Stabilizers Market
- Major Strategic Developments
- New Applications
- New Products
- Expansions
- Partnership and Joint Venture
- Price Increases, Agreements, and Awards and Recognition
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- Clariant Ag
- Evonik Industries
- Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Solvay
- Addivant
- Adeka Corp.
- Amco Polymers Llc
- Ampacet Corp.
- BYK-Chemie Gmbh
- Chitec Technology Co. Ltd.
- Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.
- Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh
- KNV Chemicals
- Lanxess Ag
- Lycus Ltd. Llc
- Phoenix Plastics
- Prabhu Poly Color Ltd.
- Regain Polymers Ltd.
- Sabo S.P.A.
- Tosaf Compounds Ltd.
- Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yytt8s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article