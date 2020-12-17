Opportunity Analysis for the World Packaged Cactus Water Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Cactus Water - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaged Cactus Water estimated at US$15.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the period 2020-2027. Mixed Cactus Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.9% CAGR and reach US$42.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plain Cactus Water segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR



The Packaged Cactus Water market in the U. S. is estimated at US$4.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.1% and 19.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.1% CAGR.



The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Caliwater, LLC

Green-Go Cactus Water

True Nopal Cactus Water

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaged Cactus Water Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

TABLE 1: Packaged Cactus Water Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 2: Packaged Cactus Water Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

TABLE 3: Packaged Cactus Water Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 4: Mixed Cactus Water (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 5: Mixed Cactus Water (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 6: Mixed Cactus Water (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 7: Plain Cactus Water (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 8: Plain Cactus Water (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 9: Plain Cactus Water (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we1d83

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

