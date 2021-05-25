Optical Transport Equipment Market Growth Stagnant in 1Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications and networks industries, the Optical Transport equipment market came in roughly flat with the year ago quarter in 1Q 2021. The North American market was the main culprit for this stagnant growth rate, offsetting all of the year-over-year growth in the other regions.

"Although the North American region was down this quarter compared to last year, it did improve from last quarter," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "In fact, the growth quarter-over-quarter was really strong. It grew just a little over 15 percent, and we think this strength will carry forward through the remainder of the year," added Yu.

Highlights from the 1Q 2021 Quarterly Report:

The top manufacturers by revenue share were Huawei, Ciena, ZTE, and Nokia. Among the top four, Nokia gained the most revenue share over the year ago quarter.

Three vendors (Ciena, Huawei, and Infinera) are actively shipping 800 Gbps-capable coherent line cards. However, due to the company's early entry, Ciena holds the lion share of shipment volume.

Communication service providers comprised 71 percent of WDM market revenue in the quarter.

The year-over-year revenue growth in each region was as follows:

Regions Growth Rate in 1Q 2021 North America -15% Europe, Middle East and Africa 10% Asia Pacific 0% Caribbean and Latin America 15%

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments (by speed including 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and 800 Gbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers (SONET/SDH), optical switch, optical packet platforms, data center interconnect (metro and long haul), and disaggregated WDM. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com .

