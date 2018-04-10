Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

Despite an increasing focus on the customer, expectations continue to outpace the experiences many organizations can offer. As a result, according to Forrester's Predictions 2018: A Year of Reckoning, 30 percent of companies will see further declines in CX performance in 2018, and those declines will translate into a net loss of a point of growth. Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps users navigate this increasing complexity and quickly and easily take advantage of the latest innovations to advance their careers and create epic experiences that deliver predictable and tangible business results.

"While the challenges we all face are a little different from department to department or company to company, the common theme for all customer experience professionals is how to lead change, not just react to it," said Des Cahill, vice president and head CX Evangelist, Oracle. "We know that technology alone is not the answer to this tidal wave of change. Instead, we are focused on helping our customers remove barriers that prevent their employees from focusing on the customer and creating epic experiences. The latest innovations within Oracle CX Cloud Suite will empower marketing, sales, commerce, and customer service professionals to lead the changes and advance their careers."

The latest innovations within Oracle CX Cloud Suite include updates to help marketing, sales commerce, and customer service professionals.

Marketing Innovations

New Real-Time Behavioral Insights : Allow marketers to rethink how data is applied across the entire customer lifecycle. With the launch of Oracle Infinity and Oracle CX Audience, marketers are able to build deeper, more profitable customer relationships by eliminating data silos and providing real-time insights into rich behavioral data. For further details, see Oracle Infinity and Oracle CX Audience announcement.

: Allow marketers to rethink how data is applied across the entire customer lifecycle. With the launch of Oracle Infinity and Oracle CX Audience, marketers are able to build deeper, more profitable customer relationships by eliminating data silos and providing real-time insights into rich behavioral data. For further details, see Oracle Infinity and Oracle CX Audience announcement. New Powerful and Scalable Loyalty Platform : Empowers marketing professionals to engage and delight users with personalized loyalty programs spanning every phase of the customer lifecycle. For further details, see Oracle Loyalty announcement.

: Empowers marketing professionals to engage and delight users with personalized loyalty programs spanning every phase of the customer lifecycle. For further details, see Oracle Loyalty announcement. New AI Marketing Orchestration Capabilities : Help increase open rates, conversions, and customer lifetime value by automatically identifying the best performing mix of send-time, channel, and messaging for individual customers.

: Help increase open rates, conversions, and customer lifetime value by automatically identifying the best performing mix of send-time, channel, and messaging for individual customers. New Ad Optimization Capabilities : Allow consistent experiences across browsers and devices, as well as accurate tracking of customer behavior and KPIs across devices, by enabling cross-device testing and personalization for known customers.

: Allow consistent experiences across browsers and devices, as well as accurate tracking of customer behavior and KPIs across devices, by enabling cross-device testing and personalization for known customers. Enhanced Campaign Development: Streamlines campaigns development within Oracle Responsys by quickly and easily accessing the most up-to-date content stored within Oracle Content and Experience Cloud.

Sales Innovations

New AI Sales Intelligence Capabilities : Streamline the sales process and optimize sales forecasting by mining historical data, including win/loss behaviors, to provide powerful insights that can be applied to both forecasting and current opportunities to prescribe the next best actions and next best offers.

: Streamline the sales process and optimize sales forecasting by mining historical data, including win/loss behaviors, to provide powerful insights that can be applied to both forecasting and current opportunities to prescribe the next best actions and next best offers. New AI Deal Management Capabilities : Allow sales teams to maximize margins through AI-powered pricing optimization and increase the probability of winning the deal by providing easy-to-understand graphical instructions at the critical decision-making moments throughout the sales process.

: Allow sales teams to maximize margins through AI-powered pricing optimization and increase the probability of winning the deal by providing easy-to-understand graphical instructions at the critical decision-making moments throughout the sales process. New Complex Territory Quota Capabilities : Streamline operations for sales teams with overlay territory structure, as well as multiple business divisions with named accounts, and provide real-time insights into the seller's quota and forecast progress.

: Streamline operations for sales teams with overlay territory structure, as well as multiple business divisions with named accounts, and provide real-time insights into the seller's quota and forecast progress. New Virtual Sales Assistant : Simplifies access to frequent CRM commands by supporting voice of text requests. In addition, the virtual assistant supports custom/extended objects and attributes and can push notifications about event reminders, due tasks, and surface "next best actions" insights about sales opportunities.

: Simplifies access to frequent CRM commands by supporting voice of text requests. In addition, the virtual assistant supports custom/extended objects and attributes and can push notifications about event reminders, due tasks, and surface "next best actions" insights about sales opportunities. New Campaign Effectiveness Dashboards: Bridge the gap between sales and marketing leaders by enabling marketing teams to go beyond account-based marketing to automate lead scoring and seamlessly execute regional marketing and event promotions.

Commerce Innovations

New AI-based Search Capabilities : Enable brands to anticipate consumer interests and personalize commerce search experiences to improve conversion, average order value, and revenue per visitor by leveraging data-driven search merchandising.

: Enable brands to anticipate consumer interests and personalize commerce search experiences to improve conversion, average order value, and revenue per visitor by leveraging data-driven search merchandising. New AI Customer Acquisition Capabilities: Connect intelligence from email and web campaigns with digital advertising channels to improve the time to acquire new customers from weeks to hours, increase conversion rates through more precise ad targeting, and optimize advertising spend.

Connect intelligence from email and web campaigns with digital advertising channels to improve the time to acquire new customers from weeks to hours, increase conversion rates through more precise ad targeting, and optimize advertising spend. New ISV Partner Integrations: Allow technology partners to take advantage of SaaS and introduce standardized integrations that speed-up time to market and extend commerce platforms with innovations that drive digital growth. One of the newest Marketplace apps for Commerce is an integration with Mirakl, an industry leader in marketplaces that enables merchants to rapidly enhance their product assortments with complementary products and services.

Customer Service Innovations

New Virtual Assistant : Augments knowledge management strategy with "single turn" FAQ interactions, enables service requests to be escalated to a live human agent while maintaining history and context, and provides powerful insights through an intuitive dashboard for analytics and monitoring.

: Augments knowledge management strategy with "single turn" FAQ interactions, enables service requests to be escalated to a live human agent while maintaining history and context, and provides powerful insights through an intuitive dashboard for analytics and monitoring. New Video Chat Capabilities: Deliver enterprise quality video interactions and streamline the integration of video into existing customer services channels by providing common platform assignment and management tools, as well as familiar agent toolsets.

Part of Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences, and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

