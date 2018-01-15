Oracle and FreedomPay Deliver Future of Consumer Payments at New York's Jacob K. Javits Center

The customer facing devices, as well as the handheld pay-at-table devices, support EMV contact and contactless payments – enabling patrons from around the world to easily leverage their local bank-issued payment cards. Furthermore, the contactless EMV support enables customers to save valuable time by simply tapping their payment card on the reader versus inserting their card into the device, the combined payment solution enables consumers to utilize the payment options they desire.

The integration between FreedomPay and Oracle Hospitality is another example of Oracle delivering additional value for hospitality customers through integrations that extend the value of POS investments. In addition to providing durable and compact point-of-service terminals, Oracle Hospitality offers a fully integrated portfolio of hardware and software solutions that enable food and beverage operations to streamline managerial tasks, increase speed of service and elevate the guest experience.

"The NRF conference is about showcasing the technology that will build future customer experiences and with FreedomPay we'll be highlighting the potential of contactless EMV payments in the hospitality industry at food vendors across the Jacob K. Javits Center," said Laura Calin, vice president of strategy, Oracle Hospitality. "Contactless EMV payments represent an opportunity for retailers and food and beverage operators to improve the guest experience by accelerating the check out process during peak retail seasons and high volume hospitality applications."

"Contactless payments deliver a fast, simple and secure experience at the point of sale, while also helping merchants increase speed of service and grow sales volume," said Dan Sanford, vice president, consumer products, Visa. "We're pleased that all Javits Center attendees will now be able to tap to pay quickly and easily with their contactless cards, mobile phones, or connected devices."

The FreedomPay Advanced Commerce Platform is one of the first the first PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution with EMV, NFC, Dynamic Currency Conversion and real-time data capabilities that delivers on a global scale. With P2PE, valuable consumer payment data is protected from the moment the card is inserted into the MICROS point-of-sale device, in transit, and at rest in the merchant's environment. FreedomPay is Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

"Over the past 15 years, FreedomPay developed a strong relationship with the team at Oracle – combining our point-to-point encryption expertise and secure payment processing capabilities with their MICROS terminals," said Chris Kronenthal, president and chief technology officer at FreedomPay. "This installation at the Javits Center emphasizes the payment protection capabilities that FreedomPay and Oracle are delivering coast-to-coast."

FreedomPay and Oracle help secure payments for consumers across multiple verticals throughout the United States, including food and beverage, hospitality, retail and travel. The "Secured by FreedomPay" image appearing on the Oracle MICROS point-of-sale devices assures customers that their transactions are protected to exceed some of the most stringent payment transaction security requirements currently available. FreedomPay is Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

NRF 2018 attendees who spot the "Secured by FreedomPay" image on payment terminals within the Javits Center are encouraged to participate in FreedomPay's #SecuredbyFreedomPay" social media prize giveaway. Additional details are available at http://corporate.freedompay.com/blog_article/show-us-you-are-securedbyfreedompay/.

Oracle Hospitality hardware solutions including the recently announced Oracle MICROS Compact Workstation 310 will be available for demo at the National Retail Federation Big Show Jan. 14-16, 2018, in New York City at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center. Oracle Hospitality will be located within the Oracle Retail booth #3521.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, NFC and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. With broad integrations across top point-of-sale, device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings 35 years of experience in providing technology solutions to food and beverage operators. We provide hardware, software, and services that allow our customers to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximizing profitability. Our solutions include integrated point-of-sale, loyalty, reporting and analytics, inventory and labor management, all delivered from the cloud to lower IT cost and maximize business agility.

For more information about Oracle Hospitality, please visit www.Oracle.com/Hospitality

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-and-freedompay-deliver-future-of-consumer-payments-at-new-yorks-jacob-k-javits-center-300582396.html

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

