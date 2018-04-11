Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services

"At Evolve IP, we are committed to evolving our network, positioning ourselves to support the anticipated traffic growth and value-added services our customers will require in the future. It is clear to us that moving to the cloud will be critical in meeting these goals. We see Oracle as an expert in cloud, virtualization, IT, and telecommunications and have found that its Oracle Communications SBC offers unique strengths in all of these areas," said Michiel van Dis, managing director, Evolve IP Europe.

After a careful selection process and proof-of-concept testing, Evolve IP was able to deploy Oracle Communications SBC in its production network within a matter of days.

"As today's operators adopt cloud technologies to evolve their networks in support of an ever-increasing traffic load, and as they rapidly deploy new services, Oracle Communications SBC will be a valuable addition," said David Snow, principal analyst, Global Telecom Technology & Software, Global Data. "Operators keen on quickly transforming their networks to broaden their service footprint are looking to fully cloud-based, NFV-enabled networking infrastructure to fulfill their goals."

Oracle Communications SBC is an industry-leading session border controller, offering strong security, high availability, and interoperability for enterprise VoIP and unified communications (UC) networks. The virtualized edition ensures enterprises, such as Evolve IP, can easily migrate across a range of cloud deployment models, enabling trusted, real-time communications and the highest level of service to customers.

"Today's progressive operators recognize the benefits of virtualization and have made adopting cloud technologies the cornerstones of their network evolutions," said Doug Suriano, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "With Oracle Communications SBC, Evolve IP has the network foundation it needs to provide its users with highly reliable voice, video and unified communications services while mitigating security threats and solving interoperability issues as they progress toward the future."

Oracle Communications SBC is part of Oracle Communications integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises. With these offerings, customers can accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud delivers hundreds of SaaS applications and enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries while processing 55 billion transactions a day. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at http://cloud.oracle.com.

About Evolve IP

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises across the globe and to more than 350,000 users. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company for tailored strategies to migrate multiple integrated solutions onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact center/call center, IP phone systems / unified communications, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more. For more information about Evolve IP, please visit us at http://evolveip.net.

