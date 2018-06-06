Oracle Sets the Date for its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Announcement

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 results will be released on Tuesday, June 19th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.
