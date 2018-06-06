About Oracle

Oracle offers a comprehensive and fully integrated stack of cloud applications and platform services. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), visit www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at investor_us@oracle.com or (650) 506-4073.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-sets-the-date-for-its-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-earnings-announcement-300660348.html

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

