Oracle Sets the Date for its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Announcement

Earnings Results to be released on June 19, 2018, After the Close of the Market

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 results will be released on Tuesday, June 19th, after the close of the market.  Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the financial results.  The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

