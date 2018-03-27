Oracle Statement

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Federal Circuit's opinion upholds fundamental principles of copyright law and makes clear that Google violated the law. This decision protects creators and consumers from the unlawful abuse of their rights."
--Dorian Daley, Oracle Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
