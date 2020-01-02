Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs - World Market Review (2014-2018), Opportunities & Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: World Market Review and Analysis By Type, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oral anti diabetes drug was valued at USD 25.6 Billion in the year 2018.



Over recent years, oral anti-diabetes drug has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, growing government initiatives, and continuous research and development conducted by pharmaceutical manufacturers. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, presence of diabetes medicines in the Essential drug List of the nations and wide insurance coverage for diabetes drugs have contributed to the growth rate of Oral anti-diabetes drugs.



These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. However, preferred use of insulin over oral anti diabetes drugs and the complications associated with the drugs has been hindering the market growth.



Among all the types of oral anti-diabetes drugs that includes Biguanides, Sulfonylurease, DPP-4 inhibitor, SGL2 inhibitor and Thiazolidinedione, Biguanides holds the highest market share in the Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market owing to its proven benefits in the treatment of diabetes mellitus.



Among the regions, North America Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by favourable government reimbursement policies in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for Oral Anti-diabetic drugs Market.



Scope of the Report



Global Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type: Biguanides, Sulfonylurease, DPP-4 inhibitor, SGL2 inhibitor, Thiazolidinediones, Others

Regional Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market - North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type: Biguanides, Sulfonylurease, DPP-4 inhibitor, SGL2 inhibitor, Thiazolidinediones, Others

Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, India, Japan, China, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type: Biguanides, Sulfonylurease, DPP-4 inhibitor, SGL2 inhibitor, Thiazolidinediones, Others

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape - Sales, Segments, Market Share

Leading Companies

Non generic drug analysis

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market Size, By Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Biguanides Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Sulfonylureas Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Thiazolidinediones Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Global Alpha- glucosidase inhibitors Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6 Global Dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.7 Global Sodium Glucose Co- transporter-2 inhibitor Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.8 Global Others Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.9 Global Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market: Market Attractiveness, By Type



7. Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market Size, By Region : Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market Size, By Region, 2018 (%)

7.1.2 Global Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market Size, By Region, 2024 (%)

7.2 North America Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.4 Market Attractiveness of North America Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market - By Country

7.5 Europe Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market: Growth and Forecast

7.6 Europe Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market: Country Analysis (U.K and Germany)

7.7 Market Attractiveness of Europe Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market - By Country

7.8 APAC Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

7.9 APAC Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market: Country Analysis (Japan, India and China)

7.10 Market Attractiveness of APAC Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market - By Country

7.11 RoW Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

7.12 RoW Oral Anti-diabetic drug Market: Country Analysis (Brazil)



8. Global Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Share Analysis

8.2 Drug Analysis



9. Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market Dynamics

9.1 Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market Drivers

9.2 Global Oral AAnti-Diabetic Drugs Market Restraints

9.3 Global Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs Market Trends

9.4 Porter Five Force Analysis

9.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Policy and Regulatory Landscape



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Novartis

10.2 Pfizer

10.3 Sanofi

10.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Merck & Co.

10.6 AstraZeneca

10.7 Janssen Pharmaceutical

10.8 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.9 Eli Lilly



