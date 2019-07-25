Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Results

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company")(OTCQX: OCBI), parent of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (HVIA), today announced record net income of $2.8 million, or $0.63 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $1.5 million, or $0.39 per share, for the same period the prior year.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 reflects nonrecurring items including a charge related to securities sales and reserve recovery on unfunded loan commitments with a net impact of $109,000 or $0.02 per share.

"I am extremely pleased with the record results Orange County Bancorp has achieved for the second quarter," said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These earnings are not the result of any single factor, but rather represent contributions from all segments of the organization across our business lines and geographic footprint. Loans and deposits, the bank's core operations, continue to show significant, but measured growth, without pursuing higher risk loans or higher cost deposits. Our ongoing investments into Rockland and Westchester counties continue to significantly contribute to our profitable growth, and we are pleased to report the exploration of new markets for expansion will remain a key initiative within the Company's strategy. Our Trust and Asset Management businesses also performed well, leading to a meaningful increase in fee and non-interest related income. And our newest initiative, Private Banking, continues to grow, helping both clients and the Company better leverage the capabilities of our organization.

These results reflect the impact of the strategic plan we put in place several years ago, but would not have been possible had we not identified and built upon Orange's core competencies. None of those is more important than knowing our clients and delivering the highest quality solutions and services. I thank our clients for their trust, our employees for their hard work, and our shareholders for their continued patience and support."

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.9 million, or 21.7%, to $10.6 million, compared with the same period in 2018. The increase is primarily the result of a $128.2 million, or 13.4%, increase in average interest earning assets, and 27 basis point increase in net interest margin. The increase in average interest earning assets is, in turn, due primarily to a $158.6 million, or 24.8%, increase in average loans. Net interest margin of 3.91% for the period represents a 27 basis point, or 7.4%, increase versus 3.64% for the same period last year. Continued robust asset growth and a higher yielding asset mix more than offset an increase in funding costs due to higher short-term interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 0.64%, compared to 0.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 27 basis points, or 73%. The Company continued to see strong growth in non-interest bearing deposit accounts, with an increase of $55 million, or 24.7%, to $277.5 million in average Demand Deposit Accounts (DDA) versus the year ago quarter.

The bank's provision for loan losses was $420 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $600 thousand the prior quarter, and $745 thousand for the same period in 2018. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $234 thousand, or 1.6%, to $14.6 million as of June 30, 2019, from $14.9 million at the end of Q1, and $1.3 million, or 7.7%, from $15.9 million the same period last year. Non-accrual loans, as a percent of total loans, was 0.20% as of June 30, 2019, a slight decrease from the prior quarter, but down significantly from 0.32% the same quarter last year.

Non-interest income increased $114 thousand, to $2.3 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 versus the prior quarter, and $51 thousand on a year-over-year basis. These increases are primarily due to an increase in investment advisory fees from the Company's HVIA subsidiary, as well as an increase in trust income. These increases were partially offset by realized losses on securities sales during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The Company recorded no such losses in the same quarter last year.

Non-interest expense fell $47 thousand to $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 versus the prior quarter, and rose $612 thousand compared to the same period in 2018. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to a $599 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from additional staffing and anticipated cost increases. Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was also favorably impacted by a $200 thousand reserve recovery on unfunded commitments mentioned above.

The Company's effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 20.4%. This compares with 19.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and 18.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total balance sheet assets increased $161 million, or 15.3%, to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2018. This was primarily due to increases of $167.5 million in loans and $30.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $36.3 million decrease in the value of investment securities. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily due to increases in deposits, while the $167.5 million increase in loans was the result of $241.1 million of new loan originations and purchases, partially offset by $73.6 million of net amortization and repayments on the remaining portfolio. Net loan purchases during the same period totaled $34.4 million.

Total liabilities increased $134.2 million to $1.09 billion during the quarter, from $959 million at June 30, 2018. This was primarily due to a $143.7 million increase in total deposits partially offset by a $10 million reduction in FHLB advances.

Total shareholders' equity increased $26.9 million, or 30.3%, to $115.8 million at June 30, 2019 from $88.9 million at June 30, 2018. This increase is primarily due to net proceeds from a $16.1 million private securities offering completed October 31, 2018, with the remainder from a $6.4 million increase in retained earnings and $4.5 million improvement in the market value of securities available for sale.

At June 30, 2019, the Company's book value per share and tangible book value per share were $25.85 and $24.12, respectively, compared to $22.67 and $20.62, respectively, at June 30, 2018. This represents increases of 14% and 17%, respectively. At June 30, 2019, the Bank also exceeded the "well capitalized" thresholds under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Asset Quality Summary

The Company's non-performing loans decreased modestly to $1.63 million or 0.20% of total loans as of June 30, 2019, from $1.67 million or 0.22% of total loans as of March 31, 2019. Given the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, the relative decline in non-performing loans was more meaningful on a year-over-year basis, declining from $2.1 million or 0.32% of total loans as of June 30, 2018.

Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $234 thousand, or 1.6%, to $14.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $14.9 million at March 31, 2019, and decreased $1.2 million, or 7.7%, from $15.9 million at June 30, 2018. Watch rated loans declined $5.8 million, or 55.0%, to $4.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $10.5 million at June 30, 2018. The decline in watch rated loans was primarily attributable to risk rating upgrades of borrowers demonstrating improved operating trends and credit metrics, and to a lesser extent, refinance activity of loans in this rating category. Delinquencies continued to improve, declining to $2.2 million or 0.27% of total loans at June 30, 2019, from $3.6 million or 0.47% of total loans at March 31, 2019, and $4.6 million or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of total loans outstanding, a decrease from 1.48% at March 31, 2018. Notwithstanding net loan growth during the quarter, the continued improvement in historical loss rate assumptions and the underlying performance of the loan portfolio contributed to the reduction in this allowance ratio.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago and has grown through conservative banking practices, innovation and commitment to its community and business cliental to more than $1 billion in Total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. For more information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com.

For further information:

Robert L. Peacock

EVP Chief Financial Officer

rpeacock@orangebanktrust.com

Phone: 845-341-5005

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)









































June 30,

December 31,

June 30,















2019

2018

2018



ASSETS













































Cash and due from banks







$ 80,884

$ 18,374

$ 50,877 Investment securities - available-for-sale





252,843

258,058

289,219

























Loans









823,740

737,076

656,227 Allowance for loan losses







(11,847)

(10,663)

(9,582)

Loans, net









811,892

726,413

646,646

























Premises and equipment







14,583

13,934

14,049 Other real estate owned







-

-

51 Accrued interest receivable







4,116

3,008

2,732 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance



27,468

27,128

26,779 Goodwill









5,359

5,359

5,359 Intangible assets









2,392

2,535

2,678 Other assets









9,594

10,064

9,536





























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 1,209,132

$ 1,064,873

$ 1,047,925





























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Deposits:





















Noninterest bearing







$ 306,471

$ 240,432

$ 241,587

Interest bearing







766,043

664,576

687,220



Total deposits







1,072,514

905,008

928,806

























FHLB advances









5,000

35,500

15,000 Note payable









3,028

3,057

3,085 Accrued expenses and other liabilities





12,772

12,768

12,154





























TOTAL LIABILITIES







1,093,315

956,333

959,045





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;













4,533,304 and 4,533,304 issued; 4,481,122 and 4,501,125 outstanding











June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



2,255

2,266

1,973 Surplus









84,779

85,496

69,260 Undivided profits









34,464

30,956

28,005 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes



(4,768)

(8,986)

(9,307) Treasury stock, at cost







(912)

(1,192)

(1,051)



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



115,818

108,540

88,880





























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,209,132

$ 1,064,873

$ 1,047,925

























Book value per share







$ 25.85

$ 24.11

$ 22.67 Tangible book value per share







$ 24.12

$ 22.36

$ 20.62



























Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,















2019

2018

2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME























Interest and fees on loans





$ 10,032

$ 7,629

$ 19,436

$ 14,507



Interest on investment securities:























Taxable







1,386

1,194

2,650

2,553





Tax exempt







153

401

385

811



Interest on Federal funds sold and other

203

112

354

293



































TOTAL INTEREST INCOME



11,775

9,336

22,825

18,164































INTEREST EXPENSE























Interest on savings and NOW accounts

801

341

1,291

638



Interest on time deposits





321

198

610

374



Interest on FHLB advances





37

67

115

134



Interest on note payable





46

46

91

93





TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,205

653

2,107

1,238



































NET INTEREST INCOME



10,569

8,682

20,718

16,926































Provision for loan losses





420

745

1,020

1,285



































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

10,149

7,937

19,698

15,641































OTHER OPERATING INCOME





















Service charges on deposit accounts

226

239

441

479



Trust income







854

756

1,687

1,552



Investment advisory income





1,134

1,081

2,256

2,159



Investment securities gains





(82)

-

(219)

-



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

180

178

340

341



Gain on the sale of other real estate owned

-

-

-

-



Other







31

38

65

52





TOTAL OTHER OPERATING INCOME

2,342

2,292

4,571

4,583































OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES





















Salaries







3,470

3,165

7,003

6,253



Employee benefits





1,666

1,371

3,348

2,834



Occupancy expense





864

822

1,775

1,673



Professional fees





703

827

1,303

1,559



Directors' fees and expenses





285

243

541

485



Computer software expense





714

687

1,397

1,381



FDIC assessment





138

116

245

227



Advertising expenses





319

303

641

573



Advisor expenses related to trust income

207

192

418

381



Telephone expenses





112

114

224

242



Intangible amortization





71

71

143

143



Other







411

437

928

802





TOTAL OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

8,960

8,348

17,967

16,554

































Income before income taxes





3,532

1,881

6,301

3,670































Provision for income taxes





719

341

1,263

761





NET INCOME





$ 2,812

$ 1,540

$ 5,038

$ 2,910































Earnings per share







$ 0.63

$ 0.39

$ 1.12

$ 0.74































Cash dividends declared per share





$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40































Weighted average shares outstanding



4,485,584

3,920,034

4,484,853

3,918,971































Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate Assets:





















Loans Receivable $ 798,098

$ 10,032

5.04%

$ 639,478

$ 7,629

4.78% Investment securities 248,511

1,540

2.48%

290,136

1,595

2.20% Other interest-earning assets 38,917

203

2.09%

27,671

112

1.63% Total interest earning assets 1,085,526

11,775

4.35%

957,285

9,336

3.91% Non-interest earning assets 68,090









68,287







Total assets $ 1,153,616









$ 1,025,572































Liabilities and equity:





















NOW accounts $ 182,465

$ 46

0.10%

$ 151,903

$ 35

0.09% Savings and money market accounts 463,023

755

0.65%

422,936

306

0.29% Time deposits 92,997

321

1.39%

104,242

198

0.76% Total interest-bearing deposits 738,484

1,123

0.61%

679,082

540

0.32% FHLB Advances and other borrowings 13,109

82

2.52%

23,033

114

1.98% Total interest bearing liabilities 751,593

1,205

0.64%

702,115

653

0.37% Non-interest bearing deposits 277,475









222,488







Other non-interest bearing liabilities 12,472









12,136







Total liabilities 1,041,540









936,739







Total shareholders' equity 112,076









88,835







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,153,616









$ 1,025,574































Net interest income



$ 10,569









$ 8,682



Interest rate spread1







3.71%









3.54% Net interest margin2







3.91%









3.64% Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 144.4%









136.3%































Notes:





















1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liablities 2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.































Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited) (dollar amounts in thousands)

























Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Rate Assets:





















Loans Receivable $ 778,912

$ 19,436

5.03%

$ 614,912

$ 14,507

4.76% Investment securities 251,180

3,035

2.44%

293,582

3,364

2.31% Other interest-earning assets 32,303

354

2.21%

37,609

293

1.57% Total interest earning assets 1,062,395

22,825

4.33%

946,103

18,164

3.87% Non-interest earning assets 68,546









68,199







Total assets $ 1,130,941









$ 1,014,302































Liabilities and equity:





















NOW accounts $ 182,081

$ 89

0.10%

$ 152,468

$ 69

0.09% Savings and money market accounts 442,206

1,202

0.55%

420,528

569

0.27% Time deposits 95,014

610

1.29%

105,071

374

0.72% Total interest-bearing deposits 719,301

1,901

0.53%

678,066

1,012

0.30% FHLB Advances and other borrowings 16,300

206

2.55%

23,069

227

1.98% Total interest bearing liabilities 735,601

2,107

0.58%

701,135

1,238

0.36% Non-interest bearing deposits 271,667









210,705







Other non-interest bearing liabilities 13,088









12,663







Total liabilities 1,020,357









924,504







Total shareholders' equity 110,585









89,800







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,130,942









$ 1,014,303































Net interest income



$ 20,718









$ 16,926



Interest rate spread1







3.75%









3.52% Net interest margin2







3.93%









3.61% Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 144.4%









134.9%































Notes:





















1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



















































































Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























As of

Condensed Balance Sheets June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018























Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 80,884

$ 48,994

$ 18,374

$ 48,980

$ 50,877

Total Investment Securities 252,843

252,879

258,058

284,277

289,219

Loans, net 811,892

765,885

726,413

673,898

646,646

Other Assets 63,513

63,684

62,028

62,728

61,183

Total Assets $ 1,209,132

$ 1,131,443

$ 1,064,873

$ 1,069,883

$ 1,047,925













































Total Deposits $ 1,072,514

$ 995,417

$ 905,008

$ 949,777

$ 928,806

FHLB Advances & note payable 8,028

13,043

38,557

18,071

18,085

Other Liabilities 12,772

11,868

12,768

13,269

12,154

Total Liabilities 1,093,315

1,020,328

956,333

981,117

959,045

Total Shareholder Equity 115,818

111,115

108,540

88,766

88,880

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,209,132

$ 1,131,443

$ 1,064,873

$ 1,069,883

$ 1,047,925





















