ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES SOUTH COAST COMMUNITY SERVICES A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Coast Community Services has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Orange County Register Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

At South Coast Community Services, our goal is to provide the professional care and counseling you need. We serve children, teens, adults, and families with a variety of mental health services, including treatment for depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and more. There are many situations and events that can cause inner turmoil for individuals in our community, and we want to help. Whether you think your problem is big or small, our experienced mental health professionals are here to listen and give you the support you need. Contact us today to get help in Orange County or San Bernardino County. (877) 527-7227

