ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES SOUTH COAST COMMUNITY SERVICES A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

South Coast Community Services

02 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Coast Community Services has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Orange County Register Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

The Orange County Register Top Work Places 2023 Awards Badge
The Orange County Register Top Work Places 2023 Awards Badge

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

At South Coast Community Services, our goal is to provide the professional care and counseling you need. We serve children, teens, adults, and families with a variety of mental health services, including treatment for depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and more. There are many situations and events that can cause inner turmoil for individuals in our community, and we want to help. Whether you think your problem is big or small, our experienced mental health professionals are here to listen and give you the support you need. Contact us today to get help in Orange County or San Bernardino County. (877) 527-7227

Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

