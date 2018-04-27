ORBA Welcomes New Hires to Cloud, Tax, and Accounting Services Departments

Travis Conner is a member of the Accounting Services Department. He recently earned his B.S. in Accounting from DePaul University.

Alma Garza joins ORBA's Cloud Services Department as an Account Manager. She has extensive experience in both private and public accounting.

Katrina Landram joins the Cloud Services Department as a Senior Associate. She brings years of experience regarding tax preparation, accounts receivable, and accounts payable. Katrina earned her B.S. in Accounting from Franklin University.

Claire Maude joins the Accounting Services Department as a Junior Associate. She is currently preparing at Harold Washington College for the upcoming CPA exam.

Melissa McLaughlin joins the Accounting Services Department as a Senior Associate. She has over 16 years of experience with advanced accounting, taxation, and human resources functions for small businesses.

Marvin Taylor joins the Cloud Services Department as an Associate. He has experience handling accounts payable and receivable and received his B.S. in Accounting from Hampton University.

Francisco Torres is a Certified Public Accountant and is a member of the Tax Department. He earned his B.A. in Economics from DePaul University.

Antwone Turner joins the Accounting Services Department as a Senior Associate. He earned his B.S. in Accounting and M.S. in Education from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.

Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA) is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm located in downtown Chicago serving privately-held companies, individuals and not-for-profit organizations. ORBA's Certified Public Accountants have experience with accounting and assurance, business advisory services, financial and estate planning, fraud investigation, tax, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions. With some of the highest levels of direct client involvement in the industry, ORBA is where clients go to build long-standing, meaningful and successful relationships with resourceful, proactive business and tax advisors. For more information, visit www.orba.com. Subscribe to our blog www.orbablog.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

