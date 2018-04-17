Ordoro Releases Squarespace Integration

Services like domain searching, hosting, site design, and payment processing make Squarespace a leading, comprehensive tool for managing websites. Ordoro follows the same line of thought in the fulfillment space. It includes a full set of features for tackling both inventory and shipping, from 3PL integrations and kitting to Automation Rules and batch shipping label creation.

Now more than ever, selling online is also a multichannel matter, making an array of channel integrations a necessity for any ecommerce app – especially one that's centered on managing inventory and orders. Ordoro's latest partnership with Squarespace specifically targets that multichannel focus.

Squarespace contains the means to build any website imaginable, big or small. Artists, writers, photographers, restaurants, and entrepreneurs alike use the platform. And whether they're just getting started or are already in the growth phase, Ordoro can now be used to manage their orders as they arrive.

"By integrating with Squarespace, we're introducing our app to the broad amount of users on the platform, as well as adding another potential sales channel for our clients to pick up," said Jagath Narayan, CEO of Ordoro.

About Ordoro

Ordoro is an ecommerce software app for managing shipping, inventory and everything in between. With an open API and integrations with all major marketplaces and shopping-cart platforms, Ordoro helps merchants streamline their shipping and inventory management across all their sales channels so they can focus on growing their business.

