Oregon's Honu Xpress Announces Signed Contract for Exclusive Rights to Metered-Dose Cannabis Inhaler

The licensing rights that Honu Xpress is purchasing include the entire world except for Canada and Australia, which were previously purchased in December 2015 by a highly-regarded large international cannabis firm with a market valuation of over $1B.

Medical Aspects . The ability to administer metered doses is something that both patients and the medical community have been waiting for eagerly. Without the use of any form of heat or combustion, this pressurized inhaler ("pMDI") delivers exact quantities of aerosolized cannabinoids in a manner that provides rapid medicinal effects while preserving the entourage effects of the cannabinoids and terpenoids, unlike distillate inhalers.

Physicians will find the delivery mechanism to be very familiar and will appreciate the precision, controlled dosage delivery of both the THC and other licensed cannabinoid formulations (THC with THC-V, CBD, CBG, CBN, etc., to name a few promising favorites).

Mitigating the "One Too Many Hits" Problem . Mike Arnold, Honu Xpress CEO, commented, "It has been thirteen months since I discovered the inhaler technology on Google's patent search. It's an amazing technology. It's effectively a pocket 'dab hit.' The Dab Puff Inhaler has the potential of changing the way cannabis is consumed and overindulged. New users will now be able to experience cannabis with a controlled and predictable dosage in a fast-acting way (estimated five- to 45-second activation time).

"The beauty of this tech is that it is essentially an aerosolized dab hit where the non-vaporized particles are just small enough to clear the throat and enter the lungs but too big to be exhaled. We already have meetings with potential licensees, including one publicly traded company, and find this particular device to be in high demand, given it's the only inhaler out there that uses whole-plant extract and waxes. Also, the inhaler has proof of concept already in California and Oregon under former licensing agreements. It's an amazing discreet way to experience the potential entourage effect in a way that is totally controlled by the end user."

About Honu Xpress, Inc.

Honu Xpress, Inc., is a privately-held company based in Oregon and founded by attorney Mike Arnold. Nothing in this press release should be construed as a solicitation for investment, as the company is not seeking capital from the public, nor is it registered by the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

