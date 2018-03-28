NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365598







According to "Global Organic Fertilizer Market By Source, By Crop Type, By Form, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", organic fertilizer market is to reach around $ 10 billion by 2023, on the back of favorable government policies, rapidly expanding agricultural land under organic farming, and increasing sales of organic food products.Moreover, deteriorating soil fertility due to the use of synthetic pesticides, growing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of organic fertilizers over chemical fertilizers, and increasing awareness among farmers and cultivators towards eco-friendly fertilizers are some of the other factors that would steer demand for organic fertilizers across the globe in the coming years.



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Italpollina S.p.a, Coromandel International Limited, BioStar Systems, LLC, Midwestern BioAg, Inc., California Organic Fertilizers, Inc., Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), National Fertilizers Limited, Fertikal N.V., and Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., etc. are some of the major players operating in the market.



"Global Organic Fertilizer Market By Source, By Crop Type, By Form, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", discusses the following aspects organic fertilizer market globally:

• Organic Fertilizer Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Source (Plant, Animal & Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, etc.), By Form (Dry & Liquid), By Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, etc.)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with organic fertilizer manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



