Organic Fertilizers Market Global Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players - Alpha BioGreen, Baconco, Cropmate Fertilizers, Revisoil and SongGianh Corporation

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fertilizers Market by Source, Crop Type, Form, and Nutrient Content: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic fertilizers market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.9 billion by 2030. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Organic fertilizer is produced from materials or sources such as agricultural residues, animal residues, earthworm castings, and cow manure. Organic fertilizers help with water retention. The use of organic fertilizers further makes the soil lighter, as they turn into gaseous form and loosen the soil hold, so that air is available to the plant roots. They do not let the salt build-up and are beneficial for soil health.



Organic fertilizers are environment-friendly and are rich in nutrients. Organic fertilizers are being adopted rapidly, as people are more aware of the effects of chemical fertilizers. People are shifting toward organic food adopting them into their routine life. This shift drives the market growth for organic fertilizers. Moreover, high demand on international scale especially from Europe boosts the market growth. In addition, the region has a large dependency on the agriculture sector, and thus demand for fertilizers has increased considerably. However, changes in climate conditions, owing to controversial global warming, has led to discouragement in the use of organic fertilizers, and thus farmers are forced to use chemical fertilizers for increasing crop yield.



Organic fertilizers can be pure, microbiological, bio-organic, and mineral-organic. Microbiological fertilizers are formed by azotobacter, rhizobium, cyanobacteria, azospirilium, and others. The organic fertilizers market is segmented into source, crop type, nutrient content, form, and region. Depending on source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, and mineral. On the basis of crop type, it is segregated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. By form, it is bifurcated into dry and liquid. As per nutrient content, it is fragmented into the presence of organic substance more than 60%, presence of organic substance from 40% to 60%, and presence of organic substance from 20% to 40%. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the organic fertilizers market are:

Alpha BioGreen

Bio-Flora ( Singapore ) PTE Ltd.

) PTE Ltd. Baconco Co., Ltd.

Cropagro

Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd

PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory

- Fertilizers Factory PT Pupuk Kaltim

Revisoil

SongGianh Corporation

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited

The players have adopted several strategies such as product launch and business expansion to sustain the market competition.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the South East Asia Organic Fertilizers market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the South East Asia Organic Fertilizers market growth.

The South East Asia Organic Fertilizers market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth in terms of value.

Profiles of leading players operating in the South East Asia Organic Fertilizers market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on significant segments and regions exhibiting the favorable South East Asia Organic Fertilizers market share.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source

Plant

Animal

Mineral

By Crop type

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Nutrient Content

Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source

Plant

Animal

Mineral

By Crop Type

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Nutrient Content

Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Indonesia

India

Vietnam

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Kenya

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Patent analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Farmers' increased focus toward agricultural expansion in terms of productivity

3.5.1.2. Agriculture being one of the main contributors to economy

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Climatic challenges affecting farming activities

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in demand for organic fertilizers

3.6. Value chain analysis

3.7. Impact of key government regulations on the organic fertilizers market

3.8. Impact of COVID 19 outbreak on the organic fertilizers market



CHAPTER 4: ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY SOURCE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Plant

4.3. Animal

4.4. Mineral



CHAPTER 5: ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cereals & grains

5.3. Oilseeds & pulses

5.4. Fruits & vegetables

5.5. Others



CHAPTER 6: ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY NUTRIENT CONTENTS

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Presence of organic substance up to 60%

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Presence of organic substance from 40% to 60%

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. Presence of organic substance from 20% to 40%

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY FORM

7.1. Overview

7.2. Dry

7.3. Liquid

CHAPTER 8: ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

9.1.2. Market Share Analysis, 2020

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

9.3. Product mapping of top 10 players

9.4. Key developments

9.4.1. Product launch

9.4.2. Collaboration

9.4.3. Business expansion



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofpmad

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets