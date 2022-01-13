Organic Furniture Industry and Competition Landscape 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Furniture Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic furniture market is projected to grow by $11.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly buildings and increased health risks caused by traditional furniture that releases harmful pollutants. The study identifies the stringent government regulations pertaining to carbon emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the organic furniture market growth during the next few years.

This report on the organic furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The organic furniture industry is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

By Region

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic furniture market vendors that include:

Eco Blanza

Greenington Bamboo Furniture

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Moso International BV

Savvy Rest Inc.

Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd.

T.Y. Fine Furniture

The Futon Shop

UBYLD RETAILA Pvt. Ltd.

Vermont Woods Studios

Also, the organic furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



