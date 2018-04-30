ORHub Announces Appointment of Former University of San Diego Medical Center's Enterprise Analytics Specialist as Manager of Analytics

"We are extremely pleased to add Blake as the Manager of Analytics who will contribute unique Electronic Hospital Record ("EHR") insight from a healthcare operations perspective on how to innovate data analytics to solve complex institutional challenges," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "With his experience in developing enterprise-wide analytics solutions across the operating room, anesthesia and radiology departments, we look forward to Blake's role in driving penetration into new hospitals and developing next generation modules as we continue to transform the business of surgery."

"This is an exciting time to join ORHub as the Company intends to stay at the forefront of healthcare information technology and evolve its platform to address the critical needs of hospitals and physicians to lower surgical spend and deliver optimal patient care," commented Blake. "I look forward to developing new analytic solutions that will enhance the interoperability and integration of surgical systems."

Mr. Stock most recently held the Perioperative Services Business Manager position at the University of San Diego Medical Center where he built and managed the Perioperative Business Operations to modernize surgical scheduling, surgery block management, budget processes, lean process improvement, cost savings initiatives and surgical charge capture since 2012. During this time, he created an innovative analytics platform that pulled from multiple hospital data streams including Surgery, Anesthesia, Radiology, Procurement, Revenue Management and Time & Attendance to deliver a shared analytics platform across administration and physicians to better understand and resolve corporate challenges.

Prior to UCSD, he served as Director of Professional Services and Process Improvement Consultant at Awarepoint working on Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in academic, government and private for-profit healthcare organizations from 2009 until 2012. Mr. Stock began his healthcare information systems career at Cerner in 2007 as a software engineer. He obtained his Bachelors of Arts in Political Science and Economics from the University of Iowa and his Master of Business Administration in Business Healthcare from America Sentinel University.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data. ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals under- standing costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

