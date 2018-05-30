Orienbank is one of the oldest banks in the Republic of Tajikistan, established in 1925 in Dushanbe and it's the first bank getting the license since 1991. It is now among the largest financial institutions in term of assets and capital and one of the leaders of the banking sector with over 73000 customers, 1200 employees, 16 correspondent banks and 32 branches.

The Chairman of Orienbank Hasan Asadullozoda is a family member of President of Tajikistan. His sister Azizamoh married Emomali Rahmon, who has been serving as President of Tajikistan since 1994. Asadullozoda owns some 60 large companies in Tajikistan, including several factories, cotton mills, and food-processing enterprises as well as businesses in real estate development, transport, media, insurance, and banking.

Tajikistan takes one of the leading positions in the Central Asian region as well as throughout the world on the reserves of water resources, where Tajikistan owns 65% of them in the Central Asian region.

Sarez Lake is the World's highest and largest barrier lake located in Rushon District of Gorno-Badakhshan province, Tajikistan.

The Fedchenko Glacier is a large glacier in the Yazgulem Range, Pamir Mountains where beside the Sarez Lake. It is the longest glacier in the world outside of the polar regions.

Recently, Dato' Sri Baima Aose has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Economic Development and Trade in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan welcomes Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group's introduction of Atmospheric Water Generation Technology and deems the industrial development of the technology as a great opportunity. In addition, the group has been invited as a partner of International High-Level Conference on UN's International Decade for Action, "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018-2028.

