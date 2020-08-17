Original Shark Kevin Harrington Joins Forces With Revitol - Creator of the World's Most Effective Botanical Skin Care Line for Younger-Looking Skin

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving over 1 million satisfied customers, Revitol announced today that Kevin Harrington, one of the Original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and creator of the infomercial and As Seen on TV brand, is partnering up to give people who want healthier skin easy access to these revolutionary plant-based products.

Revitol Skin Care / Shark Discoveries

"I was impressed with Revitol's entire product line," said Harrington. "And I knew that our collaboration was a way to make affordable luxury skin-care available to everyone. The proprietary botanical formulas can transform the skin, helping people live happier, healthier lives."

"We found leading dermatologists who searched the globe and discovered little-known plants with the most potent skin-smoothing properties. Each Revitol product was created to offer a simple skin-care solution for almost every skin-type that has an extravagant feel at an affordable price point," said Olivia Sharp, the Director of Dermatology for Revitol Corporation. "Our partnership with Kevin Harrington will help us promote our mission of helping everyone feel beautiful."

With plant ingredients from the Caribbean to West Asia, all the way to Switzerland, Revitol is revolutionizing the way for people to renew their skin with an exotic plant-based approach, that's never been seen before.

Revitol uses exclusive botanical formulas. Orchids, Plumeria, and the Rose of Jericho (that's also known as the resurrection plant) are known to bring skin cells "back to life. These unusual skincare ingredients are combined with other natural compounds that lock in moisture, even out skin tone, fill in fine lines, and promote healthier younger-looking skin for every age.

