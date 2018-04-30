OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Florida on June 8th

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OrlandoJobs.com will be hosting the first-ever Hire Day Orlando at the Amway Center on June 8, 2018. Hire Day Orlando will feature over 100 employers, 7,000 jobs, 10 community career resource partners and seven career experts. The goal is to connect job seekers with great employers and showcase the areas community resources that provide training, assistance and education to help many overcome weaknesses that may prevent them from getting a great job.

Hire Day Orlando is a no-cost event for job seekers with free parking in the GEICO Garage. Over 7,000 open jobs will be available in education, healthcare, defense, hospitality, engineering, construction, law enforcement, manufacturing and 12 other sectors. Universal Orlando Resort, Kennedy Space Center, Visit Orlando, Florida Hospital, Disney, Nautique Boat Company, Orange County Sherriff and Avis Budget Group are just a sampling of the quality of over 100 employers attending. Updated information on employers, schedules, events, and registration is located at www.HireDayOrlando.com.

"Hire Day Orlando will be the most meaningful community hiring event in Central Florida. A place where job seekers, employers, world-class career experts and community assistance partners meet to serve, mentor and connect Orlando's great jobs with outstanding people," states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. "Even with low unemployment, many are struggling to find a great job. This event gives people a chance to talk directly to employers. It also gives veterans, disabled, Puerto Rico evacuees, criminally challenged and many others powerful community resources to help them get jobs they never thought were within reach."

Career experts will also be on hand to do short 20-minute segments on real job searching issues. Questions about resumes, online applications, LinkedIn and interviewing will be answered with real advice and examples. Also, this event will feature two outstanding high-profile speakers. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings will share his own career path as well as tell attendees how to get jobs in law enforcement. Lt. General Tom Baptiste, President and CEO, National Center for Simulation, will talk about the high paying jobs in the simulation industry and how to get them.

All attendees can get free resume critiques as well as free professional headshots. Information about Hire Day Orlando can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com. This event is free to the public, and jobseekers are urged to sign up today.

OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Greater Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.org). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.

Contact: Brad Sparrow

194017@email4pr.com

407-645-4224

SOURCE OrlandoJobs.com

