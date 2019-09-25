ORR Safety Corporation To Be Exclusive Distributor Of Under Armour To Safety Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORR Safety Corporation, a subsidiary of ORR Corporation, announced it has entered into an agreement with Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) to be their exclusive distributor to the industrial safety market in the U.S.

"As the exclusive distributor of Under Armour products to the industrial safety market, ORR has the unique opportunity to provide the American worker with innovative, field-proven gear created by a well-established brand known for its performance-enhancing apparel," explained Clark Orr, Jr., chairman of ORR Corporation.

"ORR and Under Armour are both solution providers. Under Armour creates performance solutions while ORR creates safety solutions," said Orr. "Together we will offer products that enhance productivity and protect workers with garment technology that help regulate body temperature, provide UV protection and improve endurance."

Under Armour products will be available to ORR Safety customers beginning today. As the relationship progresses, ORR Safety is looking forward to collaborating with the team at Under Armour to create innovative products specifically for the safety industry.

About ORR Safety

ORR Safety Corporation is an ISO 9001-registered distributor of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and related services and solutions to diversified industrial markets. Since its inception in 1948, ORR Safety has partnered with customers to provide a safe work environment and protect workers from the possibility of injury. To learn more about ORR Safety visit orrsafety.com.

About ORR Corporation

Based in Louisville, KY, ORR Corporation is a privately-held company dedicated to protecting people, property and the environment. ORR Corporation has three lines of business: ORR Safety, protecting people with innovative safety solutions; ORR Protection, protecting property with fire protection and fire suppression systems; and InspectionLogic, protecting the environment with state-of-the-art leak detection and repair (LDAR) software to support environmental compliance regulations. To learn more about ORR Corporation visit orrcorp.com.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, MD, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand's innovative products are sold worldwide to consumers with active lifestyles. The company's Connected Fitness TM platform powers the world's largest digitally connected health and fitness community. For further information, please visit about.underarmour.com.

SOURCE ORR Safety Corporation

