Thousands of ballots are submitted each year for D Magazine's listing of the Best Lawyers in Dallas. The list is determined through peer-review voting, with the final names compiled by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys working in conjunction with the magazine's editors. The list is featured in the May 2018 edition of D Magazine and available online at www.dmagazine.com.

"It's truly an honor that our work is continually recognized by our peers," said Mr. Nelson. "We are committed to our clients, and we certainly appreciate when our hard work is acknowledged by others."

To learn more about Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, visit http://www.ondafamilylaw.com.

Among the most experienced family law attorneys in the state, the four honorees are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. They have been selected numerous times to the Texas Super Lawyers Top 100 lawyers in Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth lists. In addition, each is recognized for their Family Law expertise by The Best Lawyers in America guide.

With offices in Dallas, San Antonio, and Frisco, Texas, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of the largest Family Law firms in the state. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more about the firm, visit www.ondafamilylaw.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-534

sophia@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsinger-nelson-downing--anderson-partners-honored-for-work-in-family-law-300638138.html

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ondafamilylaw.com

