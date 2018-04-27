Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Partners Honored for Work in Family Law

DALLAS, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson partners are once again recognized in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas for their representation of clients in family law. Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson and Brad LaMorgese were selected in the publication's annual list of the most-respected lawyers in North Texas.
This marks the 11th Best Lawyers in Dallas appearance for Mr. Anderson, the sixth for Mr. LaMorgese, and the third each for Mr. Nelson and Mr. Downing.
Thousands of ballots are submitted each year for D Magazine's listing of the Best Lawyers in Dallas. The list is determined through peer-review voting, with the final names compiled by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys working in conjunction with the magazine's editors. The list is featured in the May 2018 edition of D Magazine and available online at www.dmagazine.com.
"It's truly an honor that our work is continually recognized by our peers," said Mr. Nelson. "We are committed to our clients, and we certainly appreciate when our hard work is acknowledged by others."
Among the most experienced family law attorneys in the state, the four honorees are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. They have been selected numerous times to the Texas Super Lawyers Top 100 lawyers in Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth lists. In addition, each is recognized for their Family Law expertise by The Best Lawyers in America guide.
With offices in Dallas, San Antonio, and Frisco, Texas, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of the largest Family Law firms in the state. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more about the firm, visit www.ondafamilylaw.com.
