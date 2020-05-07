Oscilloscope Market Review and Outlook, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025 - IT & Telecommunication Applications Expected to Witness the Highest Growth due to the Advent of 5G

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oscilloscope Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2014-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oscilloscope market is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the global oscilloscope market looks attractive with opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, medical, and engineering industries. The major drivers for this market are the growing telecommunication industry, Increasing demand for modular instrumentation, and growing demand for high-performance and power-efficient electronic devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of portable oscilloscope and the development of larger touchscreens and USB-based devices.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global oscilloscope market by product type, bandwidth, application, and the region.



Within the oscilloscope market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end-use industry. IT & telecommunication industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the advent of the 5G era in the communication industry.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Some of the oscilloscope companies profiled in this report include Tektronix, Keysight Technologies, Inc., National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, and Yokogawa Test and Measurement Corp, GW Instek and Rigol Technologies.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global oscilloscope by product type (Analog and Digital), by Bandwidth (<1Gz1 - 8Gz. 8.1-32Gz, and Others), by application (Medical, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Engineering, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Oscilloscope Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Oscilloscope Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Analog

3.3.2: Digital

3.4: Global Oscilloscope Market by Bandwidth

3.4.1: <1GHz

3.4.2: 1-8GHz

3.4.3: 8.1-32GHz

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Oscilloscope Market by Application

3.5.1: Medical

3.5.2: IT & Telecommunication

3.5.3: Engineering

3.5.4: Automotive

3.5.5: Aerospace and Defense

3.5.6: Consumer Electronics

3.5.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Oscilloscope Market by Region

4.2: North American Oscilloscope Market

4.3: European Oscilloscope Market

4.4: APAC Oscilloscope Market

4.5: RoW Oscilloscope Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oscilloscope Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oscilloscope Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oscilloscope Market by Bandwidth

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oscilloscope Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Oscilloscope Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Geographical Expansion

6.3.2: New Product Development

6.3.3: Acquisitions and Partnership in the Global Oscilloscope Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Tektronix

7.2: Keysight

7.3: Teledyne

7.4: Rohde & Schwarz

7.5: Yokogawa Test and Measurement Corp.

7.6: Rigol Technologies

7.7: National Instruments

7.8: Fluke Corp.

7.9: GW Instek

7.10: GAO Tek Inc.

