Ostendio Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of cybersecurity and information management solutions, today announced that Mike Denning is joining its Board of Directors. Mike is a seasoned business executive with over 20 years of experience leading global teams. Mike is a Principal with Blu Venture Investors, a growth-stage venture capital firm based in Washington, D.C. who led Ostendio's most recent capital raise. Mike brings deep general management experience to Ostendio's board having previously run several globally-diverse, at-scale businesses.

Mike Denning, Principal, Blu Venture Investors

Most recently, Mike was the Chief Operating Officer at ScienceLogic. He led product management, development, IT operations, support, and service delivery. Prior to ScienceLogic, Mike ran the Global Security Practice for Verizon Enterprise Solutions, a leader in managed security services. He was also the General Manager of the Identity and Access Management business for CA Technologies, where he oversaw the successful acquisition and integration of Layer 7 Technologies and Arcot Systems. At VeriSign, Mike led and grew multiple security and IT management-related businesses.

"I am pleased to welcome Mike to Ostendio's board of directors," said Grant Elliott, Ostendio's President and CEO. "I believe his strong management experience and focus on cyber security will be extremely valuable to Ostendio as we continue our rapid growth."

"Cyber security is one of the most important issues today," said Mike. "I am looking forward to leveraging my experience in working with Ostendio to tackle a growing problem – how to effectively protect sensitive data. I am excited to start this partnership."

Mike's early career consisted of experience as a product manager, consultant, and as a field artillery officer in the United States Army. His educational background includes an MBA from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

About Ostendio

Ostendio's MyVCM™ streamlines the way companies build, manage and demonstrate their information security framework. The MyVCM platform provides an enterprise view of an organization's cybersecurity program. MyVCM's unique bottom-up security approach provides a workflow solution which engages every employee and manages all aspects of security and compliance which allows organizations to easily report their security posture to internal and external stake-holders. With MyVCM, customers can ensure they are secure and compliant.

Ostendio is headquartered in Arlington, VA and has customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. For more information about Ostendio's MyVCM, please visit www.ostendio.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Blu Venture Investors

Blu Venture Investors, a growth-stage venture capital firm based in Washington, D.C. invests primarily in early-stage Technology Companies. BVI utilizes an active engagement model; and most often leads the investment round. As part of its investment strategy, BVI is an active investor in Cyber Security Companies. In the last eight years, BVI invested over $46 Million in 50+ Companies including over 20 Cyber Security companies. Please visit BVI at www.bluventures.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

