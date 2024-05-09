SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong, the leading provider of advanced wellness solutions, proudly hosted its 11th annual global franchise owner convention on April 28th and 29th in Salt Lake City. The event brought together over 250 attendees representing more than 30,000 members worldwide.

OsteoStrong Celebrates Success and Innovation at 11th Annual Global Franchise Owner Convention

Renowned Biohacking expert, Gary Brecka, took the stage as the keynote speaker, expressing his enthusiasm for OsteoStrong and announcing plans for an exciting partnership to bring unparalleled wellness and advanced genetic testing to members across the globe to leverage insights into better health and wellness that he has been championing for years. Dr. John Jaquish, the visionary inventor behind OsteoStrong's groundbreaking technology, delivered inspiring insights from the stage, highlighting valuable industry changes.

Also in attendance was Alex Guerrero, collaborating with OsteoStrong to expand its reach by developing 100 more locations and integrating the brand into corporate wellness programs and professional sports teams. Stakeholders from the Thryv family office joined the event, partnering with OsteoStrong to establish an additional 100 locations and introduce cutting-edge mineral supplementation leveraging their expertise in rare earth minerals and nutraceuticals.

As OsteoStrong prepares to celebrate the opening of its 200th location, Founder and CEO Kyle Zagrodzky along with Jimmy Youngblood, President of OsteoStrong, proudly announced this year's The Two-Comma Club award winner, Greg and Tiffany Preston of Colorado. Greg's instrumental role in developing key systems and processes, along with their partnership with health supplement provider AlgaeCal, has significantly impacted member results and center performance.

Recognizing excellence within the franchise network, additional awards were presented to Bill and Jane Heaven, recipients of the Rookie of the Year award, and The Founder's Award going to Mike and Christine Baue, honored for embodying the core values and unique company culture championed by Zagrodzky.

OsteoStrong continues to lead the way in revolutionizing wellness and remains committed to empowering individuals worldwide to live healthier, happier lives.

About OsteoStrong:

OsteoStrong leverages clinically researched osteogenic stimulation methodology to help people of all ages and fitness levels enhance bone health, balance, overall strength, and posture. Sessions also alleviate back and joint pain in many cases. Created based on research in cellular biology, anti-aging, longevity, and bone mass production, the OsteoStrong system triggers the growth of new bone and muscle density in 10-minute sessions just once per week. OsteoStrong's proprietary system engages bone and muscle development and delivers many benefits beyond what is often thought only possible with strenuous exercise. OsteoStrong is extremely effective, easy to do, and doesn't leave people feeling fatigued or sore the next day. It's based on the cutting-edge science of high impact emulation without the risk.

More than 30,000 people have seen amazing results since the brand launched in 2012. Many who attend sessions just once per week are reversing osteoporosis, improving balance, eliminating chronic joint and back pain, reversing fibromyalgia, and regaining physical strength.

For more information, visit http://www.osteostrong.me.

