OTC Markets Group Welcomes Beroni Group Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Beroni Group Ltd. (NSX: BTG;OTCQX: BNIGF), an international biotechnological company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Beroni Group Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Beroni Group Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BNIGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"As the first company from the National Stock Exchange of Australia to begin trading on OTCQX, Beroni Group Ltd. joins an impressive roster of international companies providing a transparent market for their U.S. investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Beroni Group Ltd. as the company builds visibility and long-term shareholder value in the U.S. public market."

Jacky Zhang, the Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group said, "Beroni Group is pleased to be traded on the OTCQX Market which will give us access to the U.S. capital market. The Company intends to use both the NSX and the OTCQX platforms to attract new investors and to grow its existing investor base. The OTCQX Market offers U.S.-based investors the opportunity to invest in Beroni Group and the exciting growth potential that the Company provides. With trading on OTCQX, Beroni Group will be looking for business opportunities in the U.S. such as partnering with other biomedicine industry leaders by way of research joint ventures and clinical trials for potential new high growth biomedicine products. It is also interested to join forces with U.S. biotechnology companies to develop the global biopharmaceutical business."

"As part of the NSX growth story, we see the benefits of our companies being able to trade on other markets such as OTCQX. This will also provide greater visibility and liquidity and enable Beroni Group to reach out to a broad pool of international investors," said Ann Bowering, Chief Executive Officer, National Stock Exchange of Australia.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Beroni Group Ltd.

Beroni Group is an international biotechnological company listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and also quoted on OTC Markets. It currently has four core businesses - cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

