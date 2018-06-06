OTC Markets Group Welcomes General Cannabis to OTCQX

"Congratulations to General Cannabis on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to see General Cannabis utilize the OTCQB Venture Market to build their company's visibility and graduate to the OTCQX Best Market, and we look forward to continuing to support the company and its investors in the U.S."

"While we continue to focus on strengthening and expanding General Cannabis' business, we believe this upgrade to OTCQX will further enhance our trading liquidity and provide additional opportunities with institutional investors," commented Michael Feinsod, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

General Cannabis was sponsored for OTCQX by Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp is the comprehensive national resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. The company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, production and retail sides of the cannabis business; through a combination of strong operating divisions such as security, marketing, operational consulting and products, real estate and financing. As a synergistic holding company, its divisions are able to leverage one another's strengths, as well as a larger balance sheet, to succeed.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

