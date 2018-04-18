OTC Markets Group Welcomes Two New Transfer Agents to its Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program

OTC Markets Group launched the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program initiative with the goal of providing investors current and reliable share data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities. The program enables stock transfer agents to report their clients' share data, including authorized and outstanding shares, to OTC Markets Group on a regular basis via a secure, electronic file transfer.

Share data provided by transfer agents is displayed on www.otcmarkets.com alongside a "Verified" logo, indicating the information is reliable and trustworthy. This data is also disseminated through OTC Markets Group's market data feeds to investors and broker-dealers.

Currently, approximately 64% of U.S. companies trading on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets are represented by 18 participating transfer agents.

"We are pleased to welcome OTR and Worldwide Stock Transfer to the Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program," said Liz Heese, Executive Vice President of Issuer and Information Services at OTC Markets Group. "Partnering with transfer agents to provide trusted information about OTCQX and OTCQB companies to the market is a critical step in helping issuers improve transparency and is giving investors the tools they need to make more informed investment decisions."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with OTC Markets' Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program to continue to enhance our clients' relationships with their shareholders and optimize share data transparency in the market," said Sami Wong, Director of Business Development, OTR, Inc.

"Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC is extremely pleased to be partnering with OTC Markets' Transfer Verified Share Program," said Yonah J Kopstick, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC. "By participating in this program we believe it will bring added transparency to the markets which will benefit our clients and shareholders alike."

Transfer agents participating in the Program include:

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

ClearTrust, LLC

Colonial Stock Transfer Co. Inc.

Computershare US

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust

Corporate Stock Transfer

Direct Transfer LLC

Empire Stock Transfer Inc.

Equity Stock Transfer

Island Stock Transfer

National Issuer Services, Inc.

Nevada Agency and Transfer Company

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer

OTR, Inc.

Transfer Online, Inc.

VStock Transfer

West Coast Stock Transfer, Inc.

Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC

Investors can access verified share data for OTR and Worldwide Stock Transfer's clients on the company's respective quote page at www.otcmarkets.com and via OTC Markets' market data feeds.

Transfer agents interested in participating in the program may contact Andy Kyzyk at OTC Markets Group at (212) 896-4450 or andy@otcmarkets.com. There is no fee for transfer agents to participate.

About OTR, Inc.

OTR, Inc. is a full service securities transfer agent and registrar that has provided over 30 years of service to both public and private companies.

At OTR, we offer a wide array of efficient, cost-effective services and the flexibility to design a program to specifically meet the needs of any organization. From annual meetings to diversified stock transactions to handling shareholder inquiries, we deliver unparalleled precision, dedication and understanding with every service. Please visit www.otrtransfer.com for more information.

About WST

WST strongly believes in personalized, low cost professional service when it comes to the stock transfer industry.

WST was founded at the requests of numerous micro-cap and small to mid-level size companies searching for a higher level of service and individual attention. Our highly experienced staff has extensive years of financial service skills in a variety of areas. This not only gives WST's clients and their shareholders sound stock transfer service, but also other key industry information, networking data and over all peace of mind.

At WST we seek to develop and maintain long term relationships, that include flexibility, responsiveness, and security.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-two-new-transfer-agents-to-its-transfer-agent-verified-shares-program-300631657.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

