OTI, Operational Technology Integrators, Acquires Ontai Managed IT Services

OTI is a leader in the installation and management of operational technology networks for commercial buildings. As system integrations become more networked and managed services more robust, operational technology and information technology are becoming increasingly interlinked within building systems. The complementary expertise of OTI and Ontai will streamline the integration process, expand building system capabilities and increase the value of the IoT for commercial buildings.

"We're thrilled to announce this acquisition," said Brian Turner, President of OTI. "To have trusted and knowledgeable IT wizards working side-by-side with our existing team of OT building experts will prove invaluable for our new and existing building projects."

Miller will join OTI as the Vice President of Information Technologies and his team of network designers, security professionals and engineers will assume various roles within OTI's Pleasant Hill headquarters.

"My team and I are excited to join OTI," Rich Miller said. "We are highly experienced with fast-paced, high security, low downtime operations where proactivity is the key to continued network success. Ontai has been designing and building out secure infrastructure for OTI for the last 6 years and it feels like a natural progression for us to join forces. The Ontai philosophy has always been in sync with OTI's project approach and now that our businesses are merging we are uniquely positioned to build truly outstanding networks solutions best suited to meet our collective customers' needs, together."

About OTI

OTI is a master systems integrator, building controls contractor and IP managed services provider with projects completed in 46 states and three countries. Our total building network expertise improves building performance and streamlines asset management. We offer end-to-end support for existing systems, new control installations and ongoing OT/IT network management.

