DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $41+ Billion in 2030 according to the "Out-of-Home Advertising Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global out-of-home advertising market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global out-of-home advertising market reached a value of nearly $23,363.1 million in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to reach $33,538.1 million in 2025. The global out-of-home advertising market is expected to reach $41,593.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the Out-of-home advertising? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The out-of-home advertising global market opportunities and strategies report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Out-of-home advertising market; and compares it with other markets.

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

Introduction - This section gives the segmentation of the out-of-home advertising market by geography, by type, by platform and by end-user industry covered in this report.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the out-of-home advertising market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global out-of-home advertising market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 - This chapter describes the impact of COVID-19 on the out-of-home advertising industry.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional and Country Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region and country.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

, , , , , and and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global out-of-home advertising market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for out-of-home advertising companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

This report describes and evaluates the global out-of-home advertising market. It covers three five-year periods including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 through 2025, the forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid economic growth in emerging markets, rise of globalization, and rapid technology development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were Increasing spend on alternative advertising mediums, and skilled workforce shortages. Going forward, rising urbanization, and growing digital out of home advertising will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the out-of-home advertising market in the future include high volatility in pricing of OOH advertising, and outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



The out-of-home advertising market is segmented by type into billboard, street furniture, transit and others. The billboard market was the largest segment of the out-of-home advertising market segmented by type, accounting for 43.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the street furniture segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the out-of-home advertising market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020-2025.



The out-of-home advertising market is also segmented by platform into static and digital. The static market was the largest segment of the out-of-home advertising market segmented by platform, accounting for 56.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the digital segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the out-of-home advertising market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2020-2025.



The out-of-home advertising market is also segmented by end-user industry into vehicle industry, food & beverage industry, commercial and personal services, consumer goods, health and medical industry and others. The others market was the largest segment of the out-of-home advertising market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 46.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the vehicle industry segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the out-of-home advertising market segmented by end-user industry, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020-2025.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global out-of-home advertising market, accounting for 46.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the out-of-home advertising market will be Eastern Europe and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.1% and 11.7% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.4% and 9.8% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The out-of-home advertising market is highly consolidated, with small number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 54.65% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Holding Ltd., Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc. and others.



