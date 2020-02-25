Outlook into the Global Medical Sensors Market to 2025 - Ingestible Sensors Market Estimated to Grow at the Highest CAGR
Feb 25, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Sensors Market by Sensors Type (Pressure, Temperature, Blood Oxygen, Blood Glucose, Ingestible), Application (Monitoring, Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Implants), Product (Invasive, Non-Invasive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical sensors market is estimated to be worth USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2025.
The global medical sensors market exhibits a lucrative growth potential for the next several years. The major factors driving the growth of the medical sensors market are rising incidents of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for home-based medical care devices, and technological advancements in the medical device industry, increasing adoption of connected medical devices, and rising expenditure on healthcare across the world.
The market for Ingestible sensors estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Medication adherence, growing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in medical diagnosis tools such as endoscopy are the key factors contributing to the growth of the ingestible sensors market. Ingestible sensors are mainly used for medical applications such as diagnosis, patient monitoring, and drug delivery application.
The market for medical implants and endoscopy estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
Factors driving the demand for medical implants and endoscopy includes rising neurological disorders in the aging population, innovative technological medical advancements, increasing consumer awareness, cost-effective products, improved clinical outcomes, development of advanced implantable neurostimulation devices. Growing FDA approvals for clinical trials are further propelling the growth of the medical sensors market.
Medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025
Major factors driving the market growth in Asia pacific include increasing awareness among the elderly population regarding digital healthcare, the growing elderly population in countries like Japan and South Korea, and improving healthcare infrastructure owing to various government initiatives in developing countries like China, India, and Indonesia. Increasing aging population and strong government support to provide improved healthcare services by the government of China and India are other factors contributing to the growth of the medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific.
The government in APAC countries such as Australia, China, and India have invested heavily in the healthcare infrastructure and the provision of basic health insurance for all of its citizens. Moreover, an increase in discretionary income and a population that is aging faster are the other crucial factors propelling the medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Data
2.2.1. Secondary Data
2.2.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Sources
2.2.2. Primary Data
2.2.2.1. Key Data From Primary Sources
2.2.2.2. Key Industry Insights
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.3. Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4. Key Industry Insights
2.5. Research Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Evolution of Medical Sensors
5.3. Market Dynamics
5.3.1. Drivers
5.3.2. Restraints
5.3.3. Opportunities
5.3.4. Challenges
5.3.5. Burning Issues
5.4. Medical Sensors Structure and Regulations
6. Industry Trends
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Value Chain Analysis
6.3. Industry Trends
6.3.1. Technology Roadmap
6.3.2. IoT in Healthcare
6.3.3. Widespread adoption of wearables in healthcare
6.3.4. AI-based monitoring devices
6.3.5. Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
6.3.6. Connected Healthcare
6.4. Pest Analysis
6.4.1. Political Factors
6.4.2. Economic Factors
6.4.3. Social Factors
6.4.4. Technological Factors
7. Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Type
7.1. Sensors
7.1.1. Temperature Sensor
7.1.2. Pressure Sensor
7.1.3. Blood Glucose Sensor
7.1.4. Blood Oxygen Sensor
7.1.5. ECG Sensor
7.1.6. Image Sensor
7.1.7. Motion Sensor
7.1.8. Heart Rate Sensor
7.1.9. Ingestible Sensors
7.1.10. Biosensors
7.1.11. Others
8. Medical Sensors Market, By Placement Mode
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Wearable Sensors
8.3. Wireless Sensors
8.4. Implantable Sensors
8.5. Strip Sensors
8.6. Others
9. Medical Sensors Market, By Applications
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Monitoring
9.3. Diagnostics Imaging
9.4. Therapeutics
9.5. Wearables
9.6. Wellness & Fitness
9.6.1. Electronics Pedometer
9.6.2. Wearable Injectors
9.6.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
9.7. Others
10. Medical Sensors Market, By Connectivity Technology (Qualitative only)
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Wi-Fi
10.3. Bluetooth Low Energy
10.4. Zigbee
10.5. Near Field Communication
10.6. Cellular
11. Medical Sensors Market, By Product Type
11.1. Invasive
11.1.1.
11.2. Non-Invasive
11.2.1. Imaging Devices
11.2.2. Monitoring Devices
12. Geographic Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.2.1. US
12.2.2. Canada
12.2.3. Mexico
12.3. South America
12.3.1. Brazil
12.3.2. Aregentina
12.3.3. Others
12.4. Europe
12.4.1. Germany
12.4.2. France
12.4.3. UK
12.4.4. Italy
12.4.5. Rest of the Europe
12.5. Asia Pacific
12.5.1. China
12.5.2. Japan
12.5.3. Australia
12.5.4. India
12.5.5. Rest of the Asia-Pacific
12.6. Rest of the World
12.6.1. Middle East
12.6.2. Africa
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Overview
13.2. Market Rank Analysis
13.3. Competitive Scenario
13.4. Medical Sensors Market (Global): Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
13.4.1. Visionary Leaders
13.4.2. Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3. Innovators
13.4.4. Emerging Companies
13.5. Business Strategy Analysis
13.6. Product Portfolio Analysis
14. Company Profiles
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Texas Instruments
14.3. ST Microelectronics
14.4. NXP Semiconductors
14.5. Medtronics
14.6. Tekscan, Inc.
14.7. TE Connectivity
14.8. First Sensors
14.9. Amphenol ASTG
14.10. Honeywell International
14.11. Sensirion AG
14.12. Other Company
14.12.1. Innovative Sensor Technology
14.12.2. Keller America
14.12.3. Merit Medical Systems
14.12.4. OmniVision Technologies
14.12.5. Infineon
14.12.6. TDK Electronics AG
14.12.7. AMS AG
14.12.8. GloSense
14.12.9. Dexcom
14.12.10. Isansys Ltd
14.12.11. Cardiomos
14.12.12. Senseonics
