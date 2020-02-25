Outlook into the Global Medical Sensors Market to 2025 - Ingestible Sensors Market Estimated to Grow at the Highest CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Sensors Market by Sensors Type (Pressure, Temperature, Blood Oxygen, Blood Glucose, Ingestible), Application (Monitoring, Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Implants), Product (Invasive, Non-Invasive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical sensors market is estimated to be worth USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2025.



The global medical sensors market exhibits a lucrative growth potential for the next several years. The major factors driving the growth of the medical sensors market are rising incidents of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for home-based medical care devices, and technological advancements in the medical device industry, increasing adoption of connected medical devices, and rising expenditure on healthcare across the world.

The market for Ingestible sensors estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Medication adherence, growing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in medical diagnosis tools such as endoscopy are the key factors contributing to the growth of the ingestible sensors market. Ingestible sensors are mainly used for medical applications such as diagnosis, patient monitoring, and drug delivery application.



The market for medical implants and endoscopy estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Factors driving the demand for medical implants and endoscopy includes rising neurological disorders in the aging population, innovative technological medical advancements, increasing consumer awareness, cost-effective products, improved clinical outcomes, development of advanced implantable neurostimulation devices. Growing FDA approvals for clinical trials are further propelling the growth of the medical sensors market.



Medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025



Major factors driving the market growth in Asia pacific include increasing awareness among the elderly population regarding digital healthcare, the growing elderly population in countries like Japan and South Korea, and improving healthcare infrastructure owing to various government initiatives in developing countries like China, India, and Indonesia. Increasing aging population and strong government support to provide improved healthcare services by the government of China and India are other factors contributing to the growth of the medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific.

The government in APAC countries such as Australia, China, and India have invested heavily in the healthcare infrastructure and the provision of basic health insurance for all of its citizens. Moreover, an increase in discretionary income and a population that is aging faster are the other crucial factors propelling the medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific region.



