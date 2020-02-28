Outlook into the India Solar Inverter Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Solar Inverter Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Power Rating, by Types, by Applications, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the India solar Inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.3% during 2019-2025.



Solar inverter market is dominated by the utility sector owing to its large-scale solar projects deploying a large number of solar inverters. Further, the commercial segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to growing solar installations across educational institutes, offices, factories, hospitals, and warehouses.



In addition, the residential segment is also exhibiting significant growth with a focus on sustainable development and to overlay the rising power cost in the country. Government initiatives such as the Smart City project, development of solar parks and solar energy subsidy scheme would further accelerate the adoption of solar installations across the residential and commercial segments.



Moreover, among system type, on-grid systems dominated the India solar inverter market share in 2018 owing to huge adoption across different applications, whereas, off-grid systems are majorly limited to rural electrification applications only.



The report comprehensively covers the market by type, system type, power rating, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the India solar inverter market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 India Solar Inverter Market Overview

3.1 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

3.2 India Solar Inverter Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3 India Solar Inverter Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.4 India Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Type (2018 & 2025F)

3.5 India Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By System Type (2018 & 2025F)

3.6 India Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Application (2018 & 2025F)

3.7 India Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Power Rating (2018 & 2025F)

3.8 India Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Region (2018 & 2025F)



4 India Solar Inverter Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 India Solar Inverter Market Trends



6 India Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Type

6.1 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Central Solar Inverter (2015-2025F)

6.2 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By String Solar Inverter (2015-2025F)

6.3 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Micro Solar Inverter (2015-2025F)



7 India Solar Inverter Market Overview, By System Type

7.1 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By On-Grid (2015-2025F)

7.2 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Off-Grid (2015-2025F)



8 India Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Application

8.1 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Commercial Application (2015-2025F)

8.2 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Power Utility Application (2015-2025F)

8.3 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Residential Application (2015-2025F)



9 India Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Power Rating

9.1 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Below 10 kW (2015-2025F)

9.2 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By 10 kW - 100 kW (2015-2025F)

9.3 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By 100.1 kW - 1MW (2015-2025F)

9.4 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Above 1 MW (2015-2025F)



10 India Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Region

10.1 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Northern Region (2015-2025F)

10.2 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2015-2025F)

10.3 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Western Region (2015-2025F)

10.4 India Solar Inverter Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2015-2025F)



11 India Solar Inverter Market Overview, By Key States



12 India Solar Inverter Market Government Initiatives



13 India Solar Inverter Market Key Performance Indicators



14 India Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment

14.1 India Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type (2025F)

14.2 India Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application (2025F)

14.3 India Solar Inverter Market Opportunity Assessment, By Region (2025F)



15 India Solar Inverter Market Ecosystem Analysis



16 India Solar Inverter Market Competitive Landscape

16.1 India Solar Inverter Market Revenue Share, By Company (2018)

16.2 India Solar Inverter Pricing, By Company (2018)

16.3 India Solar Inverter Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Delta Electronics Ltd.

17.2 Ginlong Technologies

17.3 ABB

17.4 Sungrow

17.5 Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

17.6 SMA Solar Technology AG

17.7 Goodwe

17.8 Luminous India

17.9 Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.

17.10 Livguard

17.11 Exide Industries Ltd.

17.12 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronic Pt. Ltd.



18 Key Strategic Recommendations



19 Disclaimer



