Outlook on Europe's Diabetes Market to 2025 Featuring Abbott, B. Braun, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, and More
Dec 19, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Market Analysis, Size, Trends | Europe | 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A full report suite on the European market for diabetes monitoring, treatment and drug delivery includes blood glucose meters, blood glucose test strips, lancets, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), flash glucose monitoring (FGM), insulin, insulin pen needles, insulin syringes and insulin pumps.
In 2018, the fastest-growing segment in the diabetes care market was the FGM market, which increased significantly in value. Abbott received CE Mark approval for FreeStyle Libre in September 2014 and for FreeStyle 2 in October 2018. The company also launched FGM in the U.S. market in late 2017 and has expanded to numerous international markets.
In the pipeline, Abbott is seeking to launch an update to its FGM platform, extending usage life and implanting other features, such as integration with insulin pumps. FGM is described as a hybrid between blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), because it measures interstitial fluid glucose levels through a sensor, but patients must perform manual scans by placing a device up to the sensor to view a reading.
FGM also eliminates the need for fingersticking, which is a common patient complaint about other glucose monitoring devices. The product was met with outstanding demand when it was first launched, resulting in product shortages in early 2015. Production capability issues have since then been resolved and unit sales have resumed at a growing rate. It is expected that growth will decelerate once a sizable installed base has been established in the European market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
European Market for Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment and Drug Delivery Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
2. Disease Overview
2.1 Introduction
3. Product Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Product Portfolios
3.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
3.4 Clinical Trials
4. European Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment and Drug Delivery Market Overview
4.1 Currency Exchange Rate
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Trend Analysis by Segment
4.4 Drivers and Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4.6 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.7 Company Profiles
4.8 SWOT Analysis
5. Country Profiles
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Germany
5.3 France
5.4 United Kingdom
5.5 Italy
5.6 Spain
5.7 Benelux
5.8 Scandinavia
5.9 Austria
5.10 Switzerland
5.11 Portugal
6. Blood Glucose Meter Market
7. Blood Glucose Test Strip Market
8. Lancet Market
9. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market
10. Flash Glucose Monitoring Market
11. Insulin Market
12. Insulin Pen Needle Market
13. Insulin Syringe Market
14. Insulin Pump Market
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- AgaMatrix
- Artsana
- Ascensia
- B. Braun
- Becton Dickinson
- Cambridge Sensors
- DarioHealth
- Dexcom
- Eli Lilly
- Medtronic
- Menarini
- Mendor
- MyGlucoHealth
- NeedleBay
- Neon Diagnostics
- Nipro
- Novo Nordisk
- Owen Mumford
