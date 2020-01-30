Outlook on the $17.8B Women's Health Care Market, 2020-2024 - Lucrative Opportunities Projected for the Prolia Drug and Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Health Care Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women's healthcare market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a study of the women's healthcare market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as drug, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women and the demand in contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies are the key factors driving the women's healthcare market



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies, growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products, and the government initiatives to curb population growth. On the other hand, the reluctance to use contraceptives is a major factor limiting the market growth.



Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market



On the basis of drug, the women's healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. The increasing unit demand for Prolia due to the high prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis among women in the US is one of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this drug.



The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share in 2019



Based on application, the women's healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the women's healthcare market in 2018. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this segment. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market



North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for women's healthcare. Growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending are some of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS & postmenopausal osteoporosis also propels the market growth in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Women's Healthcare Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Drug (2019-2024)

4.3 Market, By Application (2019 vs 2024)

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

5.2.1.2 Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Product R&D

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Reluctance to Use Contraceptives

5.2.3.2 Market, By Drug

5.3 Introduction

5.4 Prolia

5.4.1 Prolia Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

5.5 Xgeva

5.5.1 Xgeva is Primarily Marketed in the US and European Countries

5.6 Forteo

5.6.1 Eli Lilly is Expected to Experience A Revenue Decline in the Coming Years Due to the Patent Expiry of Forteo

5.7 Mirena

5.7.1 Mirena is Widely Accepted Amongst End Users Owing to the Minimal Side-Effects Associated With It

5.8 Nuvaring

5.8.1 Nuvaring is One of the Top-Selling Drugs From Merck (US) in the Women's Health Category

5.9 Premarin

5.9.1 Premarin is Used for the Treatment of Osteoporosis in Women

5.10 Ortho Tri-Cy Lo (28)

5.10.1 Growing Number of Anda to Market Generic Versions of Ortho Tri-Cy Lo (28) to Hamper Its Sales in the Coming Years

5.11 Evista

5.11.1 Intense Generic Competition has Led to A Year-On-Year Decline in Evista's Sales

5.12 Reclast/Aclasta

5.12.1 Aclasta has More Benefits as Compared to Other Drugs

5.13 Zometa

5.13.1 Early Patent Expiry of Zometa in the US and Europe has Affected Its Sales

5.14 Minastrin 24 FE

5.14.1 Availability of Low-Priced Generic Versions of Minastrin 24 FE is One of the Main Reasons for the Lower Sales of This Drug

5.15 Actonel

5.15.1 Intense Competition in the Osteoporosis Market has Led to A Sales Decline in Actonel in the Last Few Years

5.16 Pipeline Drugs



6 Women's Healthcare Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

6.2.1 High Prevalence of Osteoporosis in Women has Prompted Companies to Focus on This Therapeutic Area

6.3 Contraceptives

6.3.1 Benefits Offered By Contraceptives Driving Their Demand Among End Users

6.4 Menopause

6.4.1 Demand for Non-Hormonal Therapies has Increased Over the Last Few Years

6.5 Hormonal Infertility

6.5.1 Increasing Awareness About Ovulation Health to Support Market Growth

6.6 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

6.6.1 Growing Prevalence of Pcos is Responsible for the Market Growth

6.7 Endometriosis

6.7.1 Orilissa is the First and Only Oral Treatment Specifically Available for Women With Endometriosis Pain

6.8 Other Applications



7 Women's Healthcare Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.1.1 Strong Economy and High Contraception Awareness are Key Factors Driving Market Growth in the US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Pcos and Obesity to Support the Market Growth in Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the Market in Europe

7.3.2 UK

7.3.2.1 Government Support and Favorable Training Programs are Major Market Drivers in the UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.3.1 High Prevalence of Lifestyle Disorders Among Women in France to Support the Market Growth

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.4.1 Improved Healthcare Expenditure to Support the Market in Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.5.1 Relatively High Awareness of Contraceptives to Drive Market Growth in Italy

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for Women's Healthcare

7.4.2 China

7.4.2.1 Growing Population and Urbanization are Factors Responsible for the Growth of the Market in China

7.4.3 India

7.4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth Will Drive Market Growth in India

7.4.4 Rest of APAC

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Increasing Lifestyle Diseases and Awareness Among Women to Drive Market Growth in Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth Will Drive Market Growth in India



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

8.3.1 Visionary Leaders

8.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

8.3.3 Innovators

8.3.4 Emerging Players



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Bayer AG

9.2 Allergan

9.3 Merck & Co.

9.4 Pfizer

9.5 Amgen

9.6 Agile Therapeutics

9.7 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

9.8 Mylan N.V.

9.9 Lupin Limited

9.10 Blairex Laboratories Inc.

9.11 Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation

9.12 Eli Lilly and Company

9.13 Novartis AG

9.14 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhmwxo

