Outlook on the Armored Vehicle Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Armored Vehicle Market 2020-2030 by Armor (Passive, Active), Drive Type (Wheeled, Tracked), Category (Conventional, Electric), Vehicle Type, Application and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global armored vehicle market will reach $24.85 billion by 2030, growing by 3.7% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising defense spending, the rise in the instances of cross-border conflicts, and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 83 figures, this 170-page report "Global Armored Vehicle Market 2020-2030 by Armor (Passive, Active), Drive Type (Wheeled, Tracked), Category (Conventional, Electric), Vehicle Type, Application and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global armored vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global armored vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Armor, Drive Type, Category, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.



Based on Armor, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Passive-armor Vehicles

Active-armor Vehicles

Based on Drive Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.



Wheeled Armored Vehicles

4X4 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

6X6 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

8X8 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles



Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Conventional Armored Vehicles

Electric Armored Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

Main Battle Tank (MBT)

Light Multi-role Vehicle (LMV)

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

Armored Support Vehicle

Tactical Truck

Other Armored Vehicles

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Defense

Commercial Use

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Columbia, Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , Columbia, , Rest of ) MEA ( Israel , Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global armored vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BAE Systems

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

General Dynamics Corporation

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

(KMW) Lenco Industries Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oshkosh Defense LLC

Rheinmetall AG

STREIT Group

Textron Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Armor

3.1 Market Overview by Armor

3.2 Passive-armor Vehicles

3.3 Active-armor Vehicles



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Drive Type

4.1 Market Overview by Drive Type

4.2 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

4.2.1 4X4 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

4.2.2 6X6 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

4.2.3 8X8 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

4.3 Tracked Armored Vehicles



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Category

5.1 Market Overview by Category

5.2 Conventional Armored Vehicles

5.3 Electric Armored Vehicles



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

6.2 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

6.3 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

6.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT)

6.5 Light Multi-role Vehicle (LMV)

6.6 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

6.7 Armored Support Vehicle

6.8 Tactical Truck

6.9 Other Armored Vehicles



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Defense

7.3 Commercial Use



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030

8.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Columbia

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.6.1 Israel

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

BAE Systems

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

General Dynamics Corporation

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

(KMW) Lenco Industries Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oshkosh Defense LLC

Rheinmetall AG

STREIT Group

Textron Inc.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giq8l5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

