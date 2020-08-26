Outlook on the Brain Aneurysm Treatment Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Condition, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Condition; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brain aneurysm treatment market was valued at US$ 2,184.15 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,222.47 million by 2027.



Driving factors of the brain aneurysm treatment market are increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm and associated risk factors and rise in research and development activities. However, high cost of surgical proceduresis likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Brain aneurysm is a development of bulge in the blood vessels of brain. This bulging puts pressure on the nerves or brain tissues. This bulge may rupture or burse and can cause brain hemorrhage, which may lead to the death of patient. Certain factors such as genetic conditions, arteriovenous malformations, untreated high blood pressure, and smoking are responsible to cause brain aneurysm. The growth of brain aneurysm treatment market is prominently attributed to the increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm across the globe. Additionally, increasing number of diagnostic procedures associated with the brain are also expected to implicitly accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to a data published by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation in 2020, an estimated 6.5 million people in the US are suffering from unruptured brain aneurysm, which accounts for around 1 in 50 people. Additionally, an estimated 500,000 deaths are caused due to brain aneurysms across the globe each year.



Increasing number of associated risk factors to cause brain aneurysm is also anticipated to drive the prevalence of the disease, which will eventually boost the growth of brain aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, an estimated 14 out of 100 people in the US smoke cigarettes. Along with smoking and tobacco consumption, hypertension is also one of the prominent factors, which is raising the prevalence of brain aneurysm among the population. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, an estimated 1.13 billion population was suffering from hypertension across the globe. Such massive epidemics of hypertension are likely to increase the cases of brain aneurysm, which in turn will propel the growth of brain aneurysm treatment market from 2020-2027.



The global brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented by type, condition, and end user. The brain aneurysm treatment market, by type, is segmented into medication and surgery. The medication segment held the largest share of the market. However, surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on condition, the brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented into unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm. The unruptured aneurysm held the largest share of condition segment in the global market. However, ruptured aneurysm segment is expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the brain aneurysm treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. The hospitals held the largest share of the brain aneurysm treatment market for the end user segment. However, the clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Pest Analysis

4.1.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.1.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.1.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.1.4 Middle East and Africa- PEST Analysis

4.1.5 South and Central America- PEST Analysis



5. Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Brain Aneurysm and Associated Risk Factors

5.1.2 Rise in Research and Development Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Surgical Procedures

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Financial Aid to Boost the Innovation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Surgical Robots for the Treatment of Brain Aneurysm

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Brain aneurysm treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Surgery

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Surgery: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.4 Medication

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Medication: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)



8. Brain aneurysm treatment Market Analysis - By Condition

8.1 Overview

8.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Share, by Condition, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Unruptured Aneurysm

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Unruptured Aneurysm: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

8.4 Ruptured Aneurysm

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Ruptured Aneurysm: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)



9. Brain aneurysm treatment Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

9.4 Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Clinics: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)



10. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market

10.2 Europe: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market

10.4 MEA: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market

10.5 South & Central America: Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market



11. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GLOBAL BRAIN ANEURYSM TREATMENT MARKET

11.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of World: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 Stryker Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Terumo Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Penumbra, Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Medtronic

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 KANEKA CORPORATION

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Adeor medical AG

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Evasc Medical Systems Corp.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary of Terms



