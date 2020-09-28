Outlook on the Capacitive Sensor Global Market to 2025 - by Type, End-use Industry & Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capacitive Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capacitive sensor market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A capacitive sensor refers to a proximity sensing device that detects the presence or absence of electrically charged components in a particular material. The sensor consists of a probe that measures the distance of the target, an electronic driver to convert the changes in oscillations into voltage and an electronic device to indicate and record the resulting voltage change.



It is commonly used for the detection and measurement of position, proximity and acceleration in various devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, trackpads, automobiles and aerospace components. In comparison to the traditionally used resistive or inductive sensors, capacitive sensors are more durable, sensitive and provide more accurate measurements. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, food and beverages and automotive.



Significant growth in the consumer electronics industry across the globe, along with the rising automation of complex manufacturing processes, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Capacitive sensors facilitate process control in manufacturing units by detecting the presence and position of unwanted metal objects, especially in smartphones, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles.



Furthermore, widespread utilization of touchscreen display systems for human-machine interaction is providing a boost to the market growth. These sensors are used in infotainment, keyless entry, 3D gestures and interior lighting control systems and are also used for preventing automobile collisions with pedestrians or other objects while parking automobiles. Other factors, including miniaturization of sensors and the increasing adoption of medical robots to perform complex surgeries, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global capacitive sensor market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Analog Devices Inc., Cirque Corporation (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.), Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics N.V., Synaptics Incorporated and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global capacitive sensor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global capacitive sensor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global capacitive sensor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Capacitive Sensor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Touch Sensor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Motion Sensor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Position Sensor

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Consumer Electronics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Food and Beverages

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Oil and Gas

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3M Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Analog Devices Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Cirque Corporation (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.)

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Omron Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Schneider Electric

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 Synaptics Incorporated

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92pqwn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

