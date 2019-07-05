Outlook on the Ceramic Ball Bearings Market to 2024 - A $1.84 Billion Opportunity with Analysis in Electric Motors, Automobiles, Under Water Equipment, Laboratory Equipment, Aerospace, and More

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic ball bearings market reached a value of US$ 996.1 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the global ceramic ball bearings market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,842.5 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 10.6% during 2019-2024.

Ceramic ball bearings are significantly lighter and harder compared to their metal counterparts. They can self-lubricate and operate at appreciably faster speeds compared to steel ball bearings. Because they are harder than their steel counterparts, ceramic ball bearings are also more durable, and can last significantly longer.

Moreover, since they do not rust, they are not as sensitive to moisture and lubrication compared to steel ball bearings. Ceramic ball bearings can also stand up to intense physical impact and perform extremely well when subjected under harsh conditions, such as elevated temperatures, lack of lubrication, and in high corrosion environments.

Market Summary

Based on the product type, the report has segmented the market into hybrid ceramic ball bearings and full ceramic ball bearings. Hybrid ceramic ball bearings currently account for the majority of the market.

On the basis of application, the report has segmented the market into electric motors, vehicles, under-water equipment, lab equipment, aerospace and others. Electric motors currently represent the largest application.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into the United States, China, Europe, Japan, India, South East Asia and Others. The United States currently represents the biggest market.

Based on the raw material, the market has been segmented as Silicon Nitride, Zirconium Oxide and Others. Silicon Nitride currently represents the biggest raw material.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Minebea, NSK, Kitanihon Seiki, CW, and GRW.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Ball Bearings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Size

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Global Ceramic Ball Bearings Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Research and Development

6.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.9.4 Manufacturing

6.9.5 Marketing

6.9.6 Distribution

6.9.7 End-Use

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Competition

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Zirconium Oxide

7.2 Silicon Nitride

7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings

8.2 Full Ceramic Ball Bearings

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Electric Motor

9.2 Automobile

9.3 Under Water Equipment

9.4 Laboratory Equipment

9.5 Aerospace

9.6 Others

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 United States

10.2 China

10.3 Europe

10.4 Japan

10.5 India

10.6 South East Asia

11 Ceramic Ball Bearing Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Detailed Process Flow

11.4 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved

11.5 Key Success and Risk Factors

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 AB SKF

12.3.2 NSK Ltd.

12.3.3 NTN Corporation

12.3.4 Ortech Advanced Ceramic

12.3.5 CeramicSpeed A/S

12.3.6 Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.3.7 Boca Bearings

12.3.8 GMN Bearing USA Ltd.

12.3.9 JTEKT Corporation

