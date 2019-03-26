Outlook on the College Course Materials Market in the United States to 2021, with Projected Student Undergraduate Enrollment by Institutional Type, 2017-2027

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2019-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The College Course Materials reports provide an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. in two parts that can stand alone or be read together as a continuum that provides a view of the college publishing industry and the market landscape in which it works.

College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2019-2021 focuses on the trends building steam in 2018 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2021.

The report completes the first part of the total report - State of College Course Materials 2017-2018, which became available in December 2018 and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.

The report provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - new print textbooks and digital media (including etextbooks) - as well as the used textbook segment.

Among the changing dynamics discussed in the report are:

Projected student undergraduate enrollment by institutional type, 2017-2027

Changes in distance learning

Progress of federal attempts to rewrite regulations governing higher education

Potential concerns in state funding for higher education

Changing strategies on how higher education should be delivered

The emergence of credentialing in traditional higher education settings

Adoption and adaptation of workforce development by traditional higher education institutions

Increasing adoption of inclusive access agreements

Publisher participation and control in textbook rental programs

Niche-building by publishers of open educational resources (OER)

Analysis of expected drivers of behind industry changes over the next several years

Sales forecast of higher education course materials segments through 2021

Key Topics Covered



Methodology



Executive Summary



Introduction

Services

Shifting Landscape

Student Enrollment

Table - Projected Undergraduate Full and Part-Time Enrollment by Institution Type, 2017 vs. 2022P vs. 2027P (# in 000)

Community Colleges

NSCRC Says Enrollment Is Down

Dip in California Enrollment

Federal and State Policies

Federal Budget and Policy

Higher Education Act

Rewriting Regulations

State Support for Higher Education

Table - State Fiscal Support for Higher Education, FY2019 vs. FY2018 (Fiscal 2019 is July 1 , 2018- June 30, 2019 ; $ in 000; ranked by % change)

, 2018- ; $ in 000; ranked by % change) California Models Higher Ed Spending Expectations

CA Textbook Law

Table - Sample of State Higher Education Initiatives

Changing Approaches to Higher Education

Dual Enrollment

Table - Characteristics of Dual Enrollment Programs, 2016

Maine Invests in Early College

Role for MOOCS

Workforce Development

Workforce Needs and Four-Year Institutions

Table - Institutions Represented in the APLU Working Group

Degrees, Certificates and/or Credentials

Woz U Offers Targeted Skill Courses

Amazon Offers Courses

Online Education Continues to Grow

Table - Online Undergraduate Enrollment in Higher Education, Fall 2017

Foregoing Online Courses

From Community College to Master's Degrees

New Online at University of Massachusetts

Publishing Strategies

Content Increasingly Becomes Digital and Smart

Table - Higher Education and Scholarly Publishing, 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in 000,000)

Pearson

Cengage

Table - Leading College Publishers by Revenue, 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in 000)

McGraw-Hill Education

John Wiley & Sons

Transitioning to Digital

Digital Drives Majority of Pearson Revenue

Table - Higher Education Digital Metrics of Major U.S. Publishers, 2018

Cengage Expects Revenue Growth in FY 2019

McGraw-Hill Education, Wiley Look for Results in Print and Digital

for Results in Print and Digital OER Moves Forward

OER in Large Introductory Courses

Costs Involved in OER

Table - OpenStax's Top 10 Institutions by Number of Student Users of its Textbooks, 2017-2018

OpenStax Publishes New Business Series

Publishers Adjust to OER

Knewton Combines AI and Open

Distribution Strategies

Inclusive Access

Table Selected Beneficial Impacts of New Distribution Models by Publisher, Winter, 2018

Increasing Adoptions at Cengage

Textbook Rentals

Services Hubs

Chegg Services by Subscription

Follett Outsources Wholesale to Nebraska Book

Barnes & Noble Education Counts on Inclusive Access and Digital Services

Changes at Amazon

Conclusions & Outlook

Conclusions and Opportunities

Projections

Table Sales Forecast by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2017-2021 ($ in 000,000)

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Barnes & Noble Education

Cengage

Chegg

Follett

John Wiley & Sons

Knewton

McGraw-Hill Education

Nebraska Book Company

OER

OpenStax

Pearson

Woz U

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3d3wk/outlook_on_the?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

