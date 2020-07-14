Outlook on the Cryogenic Vials Global Market to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Vials Market - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryogenic Vials market accounted for $148.10 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $225.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing command in drug research is the major factor propelling market growth. However, occasional harm to seal integrity serves hampering market growth.



Cryogenic vials are considered as the greatest and most leak-resistant and furthermore, are accessible for the long-term storage of samples. This product is useful for the storage of specimens as well as natural materials at ultra-low temperatures. The superfast thread design helps in elimination as well as tightening. Vials are packaged in an exclusive tempered-proof, safety-lock bags, which are resalable as well.



Based on the end user, the healthcare institutions segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to bar coding of this market aids in absorption of data for future reference which has further propelled its application in this segment.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the factors such as well-established pharmaceutical and biotech sector and rise in the R&D activities related to the biotechnology that requires the cryogenic storage goods. In addition, rising command for cell banks accepted to boost the North America cryogenic vials market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Vials Market include Argos Technologies, Inc, Azer Scientific, Inc, BioCision, LLC, Capp ApS,, Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, E&K Scientific Products, Inc., Evergreen Scientific, Incell Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Starlab International GmbH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC and Ziath Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Capacity Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 1ml - 2ml

5.3 2ml - 5ml

5.4 0.5ml - 1ml



6 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyethylene

6.3 Polypropylene



7 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Round Bottom

7.3 Self-Standing



8 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Closure Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Internal Thread

8.3 External Thread



9 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drug Manufacturers

9.3 Healthcare Institutions

9.4 Research Organizations



10 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Argos Technologies, Inc

12.2 Azer Scientific, Inc

12.3 BioCision, LLC

12.4 Capp ApS,

12.5 Corning Incorporated

12.6 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

12.7 E&K Scientific Products, Inc.

12.8 Evergreen Scientific

12.9 Incell Technologies

12.10 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

12.11 Starlab International GmbH

12.12 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd

12.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.14 VWR International LLC

12.15 Ziath Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2ua13

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

