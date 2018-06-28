Outlook on the Cybersecurity Market in India to 2023 - Rapid Adoption of Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT (SMACT) Technologies

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Cybersecurity Market By Security Type (Network Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security & Others), By Solution, By End User Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the cybersecurity market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during 2018-2023.
Growth in the market is expected to be driven by rising number of government initiatives towards digitizing government sector entities and processes, healthcare, BFSI, education and other vital sectors of the country.
Rapid adoption of Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT (SMACT) technologies, in addition to emerging networking trends such as Software Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization are resulting in growing complexities pertaining to data security, network infrastructure, and security regulation & compliance, thereby boosting demand for cybersecurity solutions and services across the country.
The report discusses the following aspects of cybersecurity market in India:
- Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Security Type (Network Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security & Others), By Solution, By End User Sector
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. User vs Non-User Group Analysis
4.2. Cybersecurity Solution, By Security Type, By User Group
4.3. Cybersecurity Solution Adoption, By Driver, By User Group
4.4. Cybersecurity Measures Taken by Organizations, By User Group
4.5. Cybersecurity Solution Adoption, By Challenges, By User Group
4.6. Cybersecurity Solution, By Current Vendor, By User Group Analysis
4.7. Cybersecurity Solution's Satisfaction Score, By Parameters, By User Group
4.8. Cybersecurity Vendor Challenge, By User Group
4.9. Parameters Influencing Purchase Decision of Cybersecurity Solution, By User Group
5. Global Cybersecurity Market Overview
6. India Cybersecurity Market Landscape
7. India Cybersecurity Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Security Type (Network Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security & Others)
7.2.2. By Solution (Identity Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Encryption, Firewall, Unified Threat Management, IDS/IPS & Others)
7.2.3. By End User Sector (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4. By Region
7.2.5. By Company
8. India Cybersecurity Market Attractiveness Index
8.1. By Security Type
8.2. By Solution
8.3. By End User Sector
8.4. By Region
9. India Network Security Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Solution
9.2.2. By End User Sector
10. India Content Security Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Solution
10.2.2. By End User Sector
11. India Endpoint Security Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Solution
11.2.2. By End User Sector
12. India Application Security Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Solution
12.2.2. By End User Sector
13. India Cloud Security Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.1.1. By Value
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.2.1. By Solution
13.2.2. By End User Sector
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competitive Benchmarking
18.2. Company Profiles
18.2.1. Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited
18.2.2. Symantec Software India Pvt. Ltd.
18.2.3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
18.2.4. McAfee Software Pvt. Ltd.
18.2.5. IBM India Private Limited
18.2.6. Sophos Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
18.2.7. Fortinet Innovation Centre India Pvt Ltd
18.2.8. Kaspersky Labs India Private Limited
18.2.9. Juniper Networks India Pvt Ltd
18.2.10. Palo Alto Networks Private Limited
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7wqlsj/outlook_on_the?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-cybersecurity-market-in-india-to-2023---rapid-adoption-of-social-mobile-analytics-cloud--iot-smact-technologies-300674131.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article