Outlook on the Cybersecurity Market in India to 2023 - Rapid Adoption of Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT (SMACT) Technologies

According to the report, the cybersecurity market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during 2018-2023.

Growth in the market is expected to be driven by rising number of government initiatives towards digitizing government sector entities and processes, healthcare, BFSI, education and other vital sectors of the country.

Rapid adoption of Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT (SMACT) technologies, in addition to emerging networking trends such as Software Defined Networking and Network Function Virtualization are resulting in growing complexities pertaining to data security, network infrastructure, and security regulation & compliance, thereby boosting demand for cybersecurity solutions and services across the country.



The report discusses the following aspects of cybersecurity market in India:

Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Security Type (Network Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security & Others), By Solution, By End User Sector

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. User vs Non-User Group Analysis

4.2. Cybersecurity Solution, By Security Type, By User Group

4.3. Cybersecurity Solution Adoption, By Driver, By User Group

4.4. Cybersecurity Measures Taken by Organizations, By User Group

4.5. Cybersecurity Solution Adoption, By Challenges, By User Group

4.6. Cybersecurity Solution, By Current Vendor, By User Group Analysis

4.7. Cybersecurity Solution's Satisfaction Score, By Parameters, By User Group

4.8. Cybersecurity Vendor Challenge, By User Group

4.9. Parameters Influencing Purchase Decision of Cybersecurity Solution, By User Group



5. Global Cybersecurity Market Overview



6. India Cybersecurity Market Landscape



7. India Cybersecurity Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Security Type (Network Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security & Others)

7.2.2. By Solution (Identity Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Encryption, Firewall, Unified Threat Management, IDS/IPS & Others)

7.2.3. By End User Sector (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare & Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company



8. India Cybersecurity Market Attractiveness Index

8.1. By Security Type

8.2. By Solution

8.3. By End User Sector

8.4. By Region



9. India Network Security Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Solution

9.2.2. By End User Sector



10. India Content Security Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Solution

10.2.2. By End User Sector



11. India Endpoint Security Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Solution

11.2.2. By End User Sector



12. India Application Security Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Solution

12.2.2. By End User Sector



13. India Cloud Security Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By Solution

13.2.2. By End User Sector



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competitive Benchmarking

18.2. Company Profiles

18.2.1. Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited

18.2.2. Symantec Software India Pvt. Ltd.

18.2.3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

18.2.4. McAfee Software Pvt. Ltd.

18.2.5. IBM India Private Limited

18.2.6. Sophos Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

18.2.7. Fortinet Innovation Centre India Pvt Ltd

18.2.8. Kaspersky Labs India Private Limited

18.2.9. Juniper Networks India Pvt Ltd

18.2.10. Palo Alto Networks Private Limited



19. Strategic Recommendations



