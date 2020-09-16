Outlook on the Electric Discharge Machine Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Astro Machine Works, Makino Milling Machine & Sodick Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Discharge Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global electric discharge machine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global electric discharge machine market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on electric discharge machine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on electric discharge machine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric discharge machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric discharge machine market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in automation across the automotive and manufacturing industry along with the evolution of industry 4.0

Recent advancement in technologies and upsurge in demand from pharmaceutical manufacturing sector

2) Restraints

Lack of understanding of the advantages that an electric discharge machine

3) Opportunities

Electric discharge machine manufacturers are adopting green manufacturing processes and focusing on research and development

Company Profiles



JOEMARS MACHINERY & ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

GF Machining Solutions

Heun Funkenerosion GmbH

KAAST Machine Tools Inc.

Kent Industrial USA , Inc.

, Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Astro Machine Works, Inc.

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd

Sodick Co., Ltd

Accutex Technologies Co., Ltd

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the electric discharge machine market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the electric discharge machine market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global electric discharge machine market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Electric Discharge Machine Market Highlights

2.2. Electric Discharge Machine Market Projection

2.3. Electric Discharge Machine Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Electric Discharge Machine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Electric Discharge Machine Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Electric Discharge Machine Market



4. Electric Discharge Machine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Electric Discharge Machine Market by Product

5.1. Die Sinking EDM

5.2. Wire Cutting EDM

5.3. Small Hole EDM



6. Global Electric Discharge Machine Market by Application

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Aerospace and Defense

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Others



7. Global Electric Discharge Machine Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Electric Discharge Machine Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Electric Discharge Machine Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Electric Discharge Machine Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Electric Discharge Machine Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Electric Discharge Machine Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Electric Discharge Machine Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Discharge Machine Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Discharge Machine Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Discharge Machine Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Electric Discharge Machine Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Electric Discharge Machine Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Electric Discharge Machine Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Electric Discharge Machine Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. JOEMARS MACHINERY & ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

8.2.2. GF Machining Solutions

8.2.3. Heun Funkenerosion GmbH

8.2.4. KAAST Machine Tools Inc.

8.2.5. Kent Industrial USA, Inc.

8.2.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.2.7. Astro Machine Works, Inc.

8.2.8. Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd

8.2.9. Sodick Co., Ltd

8.2.10. Accutex Technologies Co., Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llur90

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

