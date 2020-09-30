Outlook on the Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral feeding devices market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Enteral feeding devices refer to various tools and equipment used for the delivery of nutrients directly into the digestive tract through a feeding tube. This technique is primarily used for patients experiencing difficulties in the oral intake of food products, liquids and nutritional supplements.



Some of the commonly used enteral feeding devices include feeding pumps, tubes, giving sets, enteral syringes and consumables. These devices enable consistent and accurate delivery of food containing proteins, carbohydrates, fats, water, minerals and vitamins. In comparison to the traditionally used polyvinylchloride feeding tubes, novel silicon-based variants are more flexible and do not cause irritation upon exposure to digestive enzymes.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and gastrointestinal ailments, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to such medical illnesses is driving the market growth. Diseases and neurological conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, stroke and dementia, impact the patient's ability to swallow and cause malnourishment. This has enhanced the demand for enteral feeding devices that can aid in providing nutritional support through oral supplements and feeding tubes. In line with this, the advent of home enteral nutrition is also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of low-profile gastrostomy buttons that are suitable for both children and adult patients, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, along with the growing demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding devices, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global enteral feeding devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amsino International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corporation, Fresenius Kabi Aktiengesellschaft (Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA) and Moog Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global enteral feeding devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enteral feeding devices market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global enteral feeding devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Giving Sets

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Enteral Syringes

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Consumables

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Age Group

7.1 Adults

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pediatrics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Oncology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Gastroenterology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Neurology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Diabetes

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Hypermetabolism

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



