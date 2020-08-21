Outlook on the European Smart Home Industry to 2025 - Featuring Honeywell, Siemens & Johnson Controls Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Home Healthcare), Software & Services (Proactive, Behavioural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European smart home market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 39.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.



The growth of the smart home industry is driven by various factors, such as the increasing number of internet users, and the growing adoption of smart devices, rising disposable income of people in developing economies.

Moreover, the rising importance of home monitoring in remote locations, increasing need for energy-saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players, growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among the general population will drive growth.

Entertainment and other control systems are likely to hold the largest share of the European smart home market in 2020.

Entertainment has become an important part of life as it provides relaxation and rejuvenation. A multi-room entertainment control system allows the user to centralize all connected devices and then listen to, watch, and control that equipment from every room in the house simultaneously or independently.

Major control systems used in smart homes are audio, volume, and multimedia room controls. The growth of the market for audio, volume, and multimedia room controls is driven by the convenience offered for managing as well as controlling the entertainment systems within a house.

Advancements in wireless communication technologies are a major factor in boosting the growth of the market for home theater system controls, thereby driving the overall smart home market for entertainment controls. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high penetration rate of products such as smart meters and smoke detectors. The increasing cost of electricity is a major concern that drives household consumers toward energy savings. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart plugs, smart hubs, and smart locks are fueling the adoption of control systems.

Behavioral type software and services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2020.

The increasing connectivity between machine-to-machine solutions and the Internet of Things is driving the growth of the smart home and energy management markets, which has, in turn, influenced the growth of the market for software and services for smart homes. The behavioral type software and services help analyze energy-related data and forward it to end-users. This category is restricted to transmitting and receiving data and does not perform intelligent actions like the proactive type. Behavioral type solutions provide direct feedback to end-users, thereby providing the basic information regarding the real-time energy data, along with the historical data reflecting energy usage. Therefore, behavioral type software and services are likely to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Germany considered major markets for European smart homes.

The smart home market in Germany is projected to lead the European smart home market during the forecast period. The key providers of smart home products in Germany include Siemens AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and MOBOTIX AG (Germany). The products of these companies cater to the requirements of smart home consumers in the country. Moreover, the growing awareness about energy conservation systems, along with various government initiatives to promote the use of smart lighting controls, is driving the growth of the smart home market in Germany.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in European Smart Home Market

4.2 Market, by Product

4.3 Market, by Product and Country

4.4 Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising need for Energy Saving and Low-Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions

5.2.1.2 Ongoing Proliferation of Smartphones and Smart Gadgets

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Manufacturers Expanding their Smart Home Product Portfolios

5.2.1.4 Growing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations

5.2.1.5 Rising Awareness Among People About their Safety, Security, and Convenience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Costs

5.2.2.2 more Convenience-Driven Market rather than Being Necessity-Driven Market

5.2.2.3 High Switching Costs for Existing Smart Device Consumers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations

5.2.3.2 Expected Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data Connectivity Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Retrofitting Existing Homes

5.2.4.2 Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionalities, and Lack of Open Standards

5.2.4.3 Increasing Instances of Cybersecurity Threats to Smart Infrastructures

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Major Startups in European Smart Home Market

5.4 Key Industry Trends



6 Technology and Protocol

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cellular Network Technologies

6.2.1 CDMA Networks

6.2.2 GSM/HSPA Networks

6.2.3 LTE Networks

6.3 Protocols and Standards

6.3.1 Dali

6.3.2 NEMA

6.3.3 KNX

6.3.4 DMX

6.3.5 Lonworks

6.3.6 Ethernet

6.3.7 Modbus

6.3.8 Bacnet

6.3.9 Black Box

6.3.10 Plc

6.4 Wireless Communication Technologies

6.4.1 Zigbee

6.4.2 Z-Wave

6.4.3 Wi-Fi

6.4.4 Bluetooth

6.4.5 Enocean

6.4.6 Thread

6.4.7 Infrared



7 European Smart Home Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lighting Control

7.3 Security & Access Control

7.4 Hvac Control

7.5 Entertainment and Other Control

7.6 Smart Speaker

7.7 Home Healthcare

7.8 Smart Kitchen

7.9 Home Appliances

7.10 Smart Furniture



8 Smart Home Market, by Software & Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Behavioral Type Software and Services

8.2.1 Behavioral Segment to Hold Large Size of Market from 2020 to 2025

8.3 Proactive Software and Services

8.3.1 Proactive Segment of Market to Grow at High CAGR from 2020 to 2025



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Regulatory Frameworks

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 UK

9.2.1.1 UK to Lead the Smart Home Market in Europe

9.2.1.2 Demand for Energy-Saving and Long-Lasting Lighting Systems

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Lighting Solution in Homes Driving the Market

9.2.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Led Lights and Luminaires

9.2.3 France

9.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Security and Access Controls in France Leading to Growth of Smart Home Market in Country

9.2.3.2 Increasing Awareness of Energy Conservation

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.4.1 High Demand of Smart Lighting in Smart Homes

9.2.5 Rest of Europe (Roe)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Players in Market

10.2.1 Product Launches

10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Players

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio Analysis (25 Companies)

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence Analysis (25 Companies)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Honeywell

11.1.2 Siemens

11.1.3 Johnson Controls

11.1.4 Schneider Electric

11.1.5 United Technologies Corporation

11.1.6 Amazon

11.1.7 Apple

11.1.8 Adt

11.1.9 Robert Bosch

11.1.10 Assa Abloy

11.1.11 ABB

11.1.12 Right to Win

11.2 Other Key Companies

11.2.1 Samsung Electronics

11.2.2 Sony

11.2.3 Ingersoll-Rand

11.2.4 Delta Controls

11.2.5 Control4 Corp

11.2.6 Axis Communications

11.2.7 Comcast

11.2.8 Alarm.Com

11.2.9 Vivint

11.2.10 Simplisafe

11.2.11 Armorax

11.2.12 General Electric

11.2.13 Lutron Electronics

11.2.14 Legrand



12 Adjacent and Related Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Home Security Solution Market

12.3.1 Market Definition

12.3.2 Market Overview

12.4 Home Security Solution Market by Systems

12.5 Home Security Solution Market, by Services

12.6 Home Security Solution Market by Region

12.6.1 Americas

12.6.2 Europe

12.6.3 APAC

12.6.4 RoW



13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

