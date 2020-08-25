Outlook on the Fiber Optic Cable Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Corning, Prysmian Group & HTGD Among Others
Aug 25, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Cable Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global fiber optic cable market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global fiber optic cable market as well as its structure. this study offers valuable information on the global fiber optic cable market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global fiber optic cable market.
An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global fiber optic cable market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global fiber optic cable market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global fiber optic cable market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.
Key Questions Answered in this Study of Fiber Optic Cable Market
- What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global fiber optic cable market between 2020 and 2030?
- What is the influence of the changing trend in fiber types on the global fiber optic cable market?
- Would Europe continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of fiber optic cables in the next few years?
- Which factors would hinder the global fiber optic cable market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies operating in the global fiber optic cable market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Fiber Optic Cable Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.3. Regulations and Policies
4.4. Key Trends Analysis
4.5. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Fiber Optic Cable Market
4.7. Value Chain Analysis - Global Fiber Optic Cable Market
4.8. Product Portfolio Analysis
4.9. Cable Design Gross Margin (GM) %, by Company, by Region
4.10. Price Trend Analysis
4.11. Market Outlook
5. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Fiber Type
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030
5.3. Fiber Type Comparison Matrix
5.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Fiber Type
6. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Cable Design
6.1. Overview & Definitions
6.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030
6.3. Cable Design Comparison Matrix
6.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Cable Design
7. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment
7.1. Overview & Definitions
7.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030
7.3. Deployment Comparison Matrix
7.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Deployment
8. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use Industry
8.1. Overview & Definitions
8.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030
8.3. End-use Industry Comparison Matrix
8.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by End-use Industry
9. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2030
9.3. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Region
10. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Key Trends
10.3. Price Trends Analysis
10.4. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030
10.5. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030
10.6. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030
10.7. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030
10.8. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030
10.9. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis
11. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Key Trends
11.3. Price Trends Analysis
11.4. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030
11.5. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030
11.6. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030
11.7. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030
11.8. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030
11.9. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis
12. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Key Trends
12.3. Price Trends Analysis
12.4. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030
12.5. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030
12.6. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030
12.7. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030
12.8. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030
12.9. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis
13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Key Trends
13.3. Price Trends Analysis
13.4. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030
13.5. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030
13.6. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030
13.7. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030
13.8. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030
13.9. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis
14. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Key Findings
14.2. Key Trends
14.3. Price Trends Analysis
14.4. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030
14.5. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030
14.6. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030
14.7. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030
14.8. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030
14.9. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix
15.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, and Strategy)
16. Key Takeaways
Companies Mentioned
- Corning Inc.
- Prysmian Group
- HTGD
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable (YOFC)
- Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp.
- Tongding Interconnection Information Co. Ltd
- CommScope
- Sterlite Tech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldkeg
