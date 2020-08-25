Outlook on the Fiber Optic Cable Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Corning, Prysmian Group & HTGD Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Cable Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global fiber optic cable market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global fiber optic cable market as well as its structure. this study offers valuable information on the global fiber optic cable market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global fiber optic cable market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global fiber optic cable market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global fiber optic cable market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global fiber optic cable market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in this Study of Fiber Optic Cable Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global fiber optic cable market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of the changing trend in fiber types on the global fiber optic cable market?

Would Europe continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of fiber optic cables in the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global fiber optic cable market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global fiber optic cable market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Fiber Optic Cable Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Regulations and Policies

4.4. Key Trends Analysis

4.5. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Fiber Optic Cable Market

4.7. Value Chain Analysis - Global Fiber Optic Cable Market

4.8. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.9. Cable Design Gross Margin (GM) %, by Company, by Region

4.10. Price Trend Analysis

4.11. Market Outlook



5. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Fiber Type

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030

5.3. Fiber Type Comparison Matrix

5.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Fiber Type



6. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Cable Design

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030

6.3. Cable Design Comparison Matrix

6.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Cable Design



7. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment

7.1. Overview & Definitions

7.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030

7.3. Deployment Comparison Matrix

7.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Deployment



8. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use Industry

8.1. Overview & Definitions

8.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030

8.3. End-use Industry Comparison Matrix

8.4. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by End-use Industry



9. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2030

9.3. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Key Trends

10.3. Price Trends Analysis

10.4. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030

10.5. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030

10.6. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030

10.7. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030

10.8. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

10.9. North America Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Key Trends

11.3. Price Trends Analysis

11.4. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030

11.5. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030

11.6. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030

11.7. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030

11.8. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

11.9. Europe Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Key Trends

12.3. Price Trends Analysis

12.4. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030

12.5. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030

12.6. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030

12.7. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030

12.8. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

12.9. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Key Trends

13.3. Price Trends Analysis

13.4. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030

13.5. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030

13.6. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030

13.7. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030

13.8. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

13.9. Middle East & Africa Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis



14. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Key Trends

14.3. Price Trends Analysis

14.4. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2018-2030

14.5. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Cable Design, 2018-2030

14.6. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018-2030

14.7. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018-2030

14.8. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Fiber Kilometers) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2018-2030

14.9. South America Fiber Optic Cable Market Attractiveness Analysis



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix

15.2. Global Fiber Optic Cable Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, and Strategy)



16. Key Takeaways



Companies Mentioned



Corning Inc.

Prysmian Group

HTGD

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable (YOFC)

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp.

Tongding Interconnection Information Co. Ltd

CommScope

Sterlite Tech

